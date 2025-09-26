Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been assigned to supervise drain-cleaning work during his prison sentence, according to his daughter Paetongtarn.

The 39 year old Pheu Thai Party leader revealed her father’s new role during a visit to Klong Prem Central Prison in Chatuchak, Bangkok, where Thaksin is serving a one-year sentence.

The 76 year old veteran politician was sent to prison on September 9 after the Supreme Court ruled that his lengthy stay at Police General Hospital, spanning from August 2023 to early 2024, did not meet the conditions of his court-ordered sentence. He was later transferred to Klong Prem prison.

Paetongtarn and her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, arrived at the facility at 8.40am yesterday, September 25, marking the fourth time family members have been permitted to visit him. Crowds of red-shirt supporters gathered outside the prison gates on Ngamwongwan Road, some holding red umbrellas emblazoned with cartoon images of Thaksin, while others played recordings of songs he had once sung.

“I can only visit on Mondays and Thursdays,” Paetongtarn told supporters, adding that her children may soon be allowed to video call their grandfather via LINE, depending on legal clearance.

During the hour-long visit, Paetongtarn said her father appeared to be in good health and was open to contributing to public service.

“The prison chief said he would assign my father to help supervise drain-cleaning work.”

Kanokwan Jiewchueaphan, deputy spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and chief of Nonthaburi Prison, confirmed Thaksin had personally offered to assist with work that benefits the public.

Any assignment involving inmates outside prison grounds must follow the Department’s 2023 directive, which regulates inmate labour for public service. Whether Thaksin will be permitted to work outside the prison walls remains to be seen, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Pheu Thai is reportedly considering Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, a family-linked business executive, as a potential candidate for prime minister in the next general election. The move has reignited speculation about the party’s future leadership.