Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

Ex-leader offers to assist with public service work behind bars

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
139 1 minute read
Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of NBC News

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been assigned to supervise drain-cleaning work during his prison sentence, according to his daughter Paetongtarn.

The 39 year old Pheu Thai Party leader revealed her father’s new role during a visit to Klong Prem Central Prison in Chatuchak, Bangkok, where Thaksin is serving a one-year sentence.

The 76 year old veteran politician was sent to prison on September 9 after the Supreme Court ruled that his lengthy stay at Police General Hospital, spanning from August 2023 to early 2024, did not meet the conditions of his court-ordered sentence. He was later transferred to Klong Prem prison.

Paetongtarn and her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, arrived at the facility at 8.40am yesterday, September 25, marking the fourth time family members have been permitted to visit him. Crowds of red-shirt supporters gathered outside the prison gates on Ngamwongwan Road, some holding red umbrellas emblazoned with cartoon images of Thaksin, while others played recordings of songs he had once sung.

“I can only visit on Mondays and Thursdays,” Paetongtarn told supporters, adding that her children may soon be allowed to video call their grandfather via LINE, depending on legal clearance.

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Ing Shinawatra Forever Facebook

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | News by Thaiger

During the hour-long visit, Paetongtarn said her father appeared to be in good health and was open to contributing to public service.

Related Articles

“The prison chief said he would assign my father to help supervise drain-cleaning work.”

Kanokwan Jiewchueaphan, deputy spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and chief of Nonthaburi Prison, confirmed Thaksin had personally offered to assist with work that benefits the public.

Any assignment involving inmates outside prison grounds must follow the Department’s 2023 directive, which regulates inmate labour for public service. Whether Thaksin will be permitted to work outside the prison walls remains to be seen, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Pheu Thai is reportedly considering Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, a family-linked business executive, as a potential candidate for prime minister in the next general election. The move has reignited speculation about the party’s future leadership.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video)

5 minutes ago
Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

33 minutes ago
Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell

2 hours ago
Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father

2 hours ago
Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video)

3 hours ago
Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash

3 hours ago
Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt

3 hours ago
Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant

3 hours ago
Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach

4 hours ago
Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing

4 hours ago
Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested

4 hours ago
Rediscovering Southeast Asia&#8217;s timeless charm | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Rediscovering Southeast Asia’s timeless charm

4 hours ago
Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle

4 hours ago
Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea

4 hours ago
Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today

5 hours ago
Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand

7 hours ago
Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video

20 hours ago
Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president

20 hours ago
Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei

20 hours ago
Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home

21 hours ago
Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

21 hours ago
Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket’s Wichit

21 hours ago
British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video)

22 hours ago
Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak

22 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
139 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.