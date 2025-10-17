Chinese duo busted at Suvarnabhumi after Bangkok burglary spree

Officers intercepted the suspects in a parked car during escape attempt

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 17, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Two Chinese nationals were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after allegedly going on a burglary spree across several Bangkok districts, targeting homes in Don Mueang and Saimai and making off with loot worth over 1 million baht.

The suspects, 38 year old Lin Li and 39 year old Xiaowu Liu, were arrested by officers from Don Mueang Police Station following a coordinated operation ordered by Metropolitan Police Division 2 Commander Police Major General Kiattikul Sonthinen and Deputy Commander Police Colonel Sakdidet Meesawat. The arrests took place in the airport’s parking area, where officers recovered a haul of stolen goods.

Items seized from the suspects included a 2-baht gold necklace, a 1-salung gold necklace, gold rings, earrings, watches, several Buddhist amulets, and 11,000 baht in cash. Police believe the pair had been preparing to flee the country.

Pictures courtesy of Don Mueang Police Facebook

The investigation was launched after two burglaries were reported on Wednesday, October 15, in the Soi Soranakhom area. In the first case, a homeowner in Soi Soranakhom 3 returned at around 9.30pm to find their house ransacked and valuables missing, including coins and three amulets worth about 50,000 baht. CCTV footage captured a suspect scaling the fence and breaking in through the rear door.

Just hours later, another resident in Soi Soranakhom 9 reported a similar incident. CCTV showed two people jumping the front fence and spending roughly 10 minutes inside the property before fleeing with valuables estimated at over 310,000 baht, including gold jewellery, watches, and amulets.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
