Brave parasailing assistant jumps into sea to save tourist off Phuket beach

A brave parasailing assistant made a split-second decision to drop into the sea off Phuket to save a tourist after a parasailing boat capsized near Kata Beach yesterday, October 16.

A sudden storm hit Kata Beach in Phuket’s Karon district at around 3pm, overturning a parasailing boat. The tourist, along with the parasailing staff member controlling the parachute, was still airborne at the time.

As the boat capsized, the assistant quickly unbuckled his safety harness and plunged into the sea to lighten the parachute’s weight, allowing the tourist to glide safely towards the shore.

The parachute eventually landed near the beach, where rescue workers rushed to provide immediate assistance.

According to a report by Channel 7, the tourist experienced chest tightness, while the assistant sustained a minor facial injury. Both were taken to Chalong Hospital for further examination and are now under medical supervision.

Fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries were reported. Thai netizens praised the staff member for his swift and courageous actions that helped prevent greater harm to the tourist.

In a similar incident in January, a parasailing assistant lost his life after falling into the sea off Karon Beach while airborne at a height equivalent to a 15-storey building. He reportedly attempted to support a tourist but lost his balance and fell. The tourist was later brought safely to shore.

In a related case in February last year, a Chinese woman suffered a broken leg in a parasailing accident off Karon Beach. She accused the operator of reckless service and prioritising profit over customer safety.

The operator blamed a sudden change in wind direction for the incident and later paid 400,000 baht in compensation to the Chinese tourist after the story went viral on Thai and Chinese social media.