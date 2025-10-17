Brave parasailing assistant jumps into sea to save tourist off Phuket beach

Quick-thinking Thai staff risks his life for safety of client

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A brave parasailing assistant made a split-second decision to drop into the sea off Phuket to save a tourist after a parasailing boat capsized near Kata Beach yesterday, October 16.

A sudden storm hit Kata Beach in Phuket’s Karon district at around 3pm, overturning a parasailing boat. The tourist, along with the parasailing staff member controlling the parachute, was still airborne at the time.

As the boat capsized, the assistant quickly unbuckled his safety harness and plunged into the sea to lighten the parachute’s weight, allowing the tourist to glide safely towards the shore.

The parachute eventually landed near the beach, where rescue workers rushed to provide immediate assistance.

According to a report by Channel 7, the tourist experienced chest tightness, while the assistant sustained a minor facial injury. Both were taken to Chalong Hospital for further examination and are now under medical supervision.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries were reported. Thai netizens praised the staff member for his swift and courageous actions that helped prevent greater harm to the tourist.

In a similar incident in January, a parasailing assistant lost his life after falling into the sea off Karon Beach while airborne at a height equivalent to a 15-storey building. He reportedly attempted to support a tourist but lost his balance and fell. The tourist was later brought safely to shore.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

In a related case in February last year, a Chinese woman suffered a broken leg in a parasailing accident off Karon Beach. She accused the operator of reckless service and prioritising profit over customer safety.

The operator blamed a sudden change in wind direction for the incident and later paid 400,000 baht in compensation to the Chinese tourist after the story went viral on Thai and Chinese social media.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.