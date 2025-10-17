Pattaya locals beat drunk foreign man for assaulting disabled victim

Locals attacked a drunk foreign man in Soi Buakhao in Pattaya on Wednesday, October 15, after he allegedly assaulted a disabled person and spat on a police officer.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station revealed details of the incident to Matichon yesterday, October 16. They reported that the disturbance occurred in the popular nightlife area of Soi Buakhao at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene after residents reported that a drunk foreign man had pushed a disabled Thai person to the ground. Locals detailed that the foreign man’s actions angered them, which prompted the attack.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the foreign man, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He was staggering and shouting at people around him. The man was shirtless, wearing only long jeans, and was believed to be aged between 30 and 40. His nationality has not yet been confirmed.

He was first restrained by locals and bar security guards. When questioned, the foreign man became aggressive again, shouting insults, resisting arrest, and spitting at police.

Witnesses later told Matichon that the foreign man had earlier been with a Thai woman. They reportedly argued after some money went missing, which led to the outburst.

Police charged the man with two offences under the Criminal Law:

Section 378: Drinking alcohol or consuming other intoxicants to the point of causing disorder in a public place. The penalty is a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Drinking alcohol or consuming other intoxicants to the point of causing disorder in a public place. The penalty is a fine of up to 5,000 baht. Section 136: Insulting an on-duty official. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

In a separate drunk foreigner incident, police in Phuket assisted an intoxicated Norwegian woman found sleeping on the roadside after spending the night out with an Israeli man she met at an entertainment venue.

Officers managed to locate her hotel and escorted her back safely. Thai media reported that her husband, who had been waiting at the hotel, was in a panic while searching for her.