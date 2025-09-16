Chaos on Chao Phraya: 3 boats go up in flames, no injuries (video)

Three passenger boats caught fire on a major river in Bangkok on Sunday evening, prompting a swift emergency response and warnings for the public to stay clear.

Chaos erupted on the Chao Phraya River on Sunday evening, September 14, when three passenger boats were engulfed in flames near Wat Ratcha Singkhon Pier in Bangkok’s Bang Kholaem district.

The fire reportedly broke out at 6.43pm on one unoccupied vessel moored at the pier, close to Asiatique The Riverfront, a popular destination for both locals and tourists. Within minutes, the flames rapidly spread to two other boats docked nearby.

“The ropes securing the vessels snapped due to the intensity of the fire, causing them to drift into the middle of the river while still ablaze.”

Emergency services from the Yannawa Fire and Rescue Station, including water rescue units and special operations teams, were dispatched to the scene after alerts were sent via the 199 hotline and LINE messaging application. Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation also responded.

The fire was brought under control by 7.02pm and fully extinguished at 7.25pm. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and are assessing the full extent of the damage. Officials have confirmed that no passengers were on board at the time, but nearby boats and structures are being inspected as a precaution, reported Bangkok Post and KhaoSod.

Officers urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation and cleanup continue.

Images of thick smoke rising from the burning vessels quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing concern over safety along Bangkok’s main waterway.

In a similar incident, a fire erupted at the pier of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort on May 29, damaging two boats and prompting a swift emergency response.

The blaze broke out at around 5.50am at the luxury resort’s pier on Charoen Nakhon Road in Thon Buri district. Thick smoke poured into the morning sky, causing disruption along the Chao Phraya River.