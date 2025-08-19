Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

Rising river levels threaten communities

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
211 1 minute read
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Royal Irrigation Department has issued a warning to residents in low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, advising them to prepare for potential flooding on August 21. Increased water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam is expected due to recent heavy rainfall.

The Royal Irrigation Department’s alert anticipates water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam to increase to 1,200-1,500 cubic metres per second over the next three days.

This is a result of heavy rain between August 15 and August 17 in the country’s upper regions, leading to significant water flow into the Chao Phraya River. Ongoing weather and water condition monitoring, in collaboration with relevant agencies, indicates continued heavy rainfall.

Preparations are advised for the next one to three days, with expectations that on August 21, the C.2 Station in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan province, will record a water flow of approximately 1,650 to 1,850 cubic metres per second.

Combined with around 100 cubic metres per second from tributaries, the water volume above the Chao Phraya Dam in Sapphaya district, Chai Nat province, is projected to reach 1,750 to 1,950 cubic metres per second. Consequently, the department plans to increase water discharge below the dam to 1,200 to 1,500 cubic metres per second, potentially raising water levels downstream by approximately 10 to 90 centimetres.

Areas at risk of flooding include Phong Pheng Canal in Ang Thong province, Bang Ban Canal in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, Hua Wiang subdistrict in Sena district, and Lad Chit and Tha Dindaeng subdistricts in Phak Hai district, also in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Additionally, communities along the Noi River in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province are advised to closely monitor updates and prepare for potential overflow, reported KhaoSod.

The Royal Irrigation Department urges residents in these vulnerable areas to stay informed and take precautionary measures against potential flood damage. Any changes in the situation will be promptly communicated. For further information, residents can contact local irrigation offices or the department’s hotline at 1460.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand goes all in on AI—but can it be trusted? | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand goes all in on AI—but can it be trusted?

9 minutes ago
Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid

33 minutes ago
Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger Thailand News

Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat

40 minutes ago
Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists

59 minutes ago
Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend&#8217;s girlfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend’s girlfriend

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub

2 hours ago
Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances

3 hours ago
Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again

3 hours ago
Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse

4 hours ago
Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand

4 hours ago
Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam | Thaiger Crime News

Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

4 hours ago
Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory

4 hours ago
Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

4 hours ago
Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

4 hours ago
Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

6 hours ago
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

6 hours ago
Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio

6 hours ago
Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

7 hours ago
Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand

7 hours ago
Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

7 hours ago
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand News

Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

7 hours ago
Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

7 hours ago
Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

7 hours ago
Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
211 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x