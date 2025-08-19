Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

The Royal Irrigation Department has issued a warning to residents in low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, advising them to prepare for potential flooding on August 21. Increased water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam is expected due to recent heavy rainfall.

The Royal Irrigation Department’s alert anticipates water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam to increase to 1,200-1,500 cubic metres per second over the next three days.

This is a result of heavy rain between August 15 and August 17 in the country’s upper regions, leading to significant water flow into the Chao Phraya River. Ongoing weather and water condition monitoring, in collaboration with relevant agencies, indicates continued heavy rainfall.

Preparations are advised for the next one to three days, with expectations that on August 21, the C.2 Station in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan province, will record a water flow of approximately 1,650 to 1,850 cubic metres per second.

Combined with around 100 cubic metres per second from tributaries, the water volume above the Chao Phraya Dam in Sapphaya district, Chai Nat province, is projected to reach 1,750 to 1,950 cubic metres per second. Consequently, the department plans to increase water discharge below the dam to 1,200 to 1,500 cubic metres per second, potentially raising water levels downstream by approximately 10 to 90 centimetres.

Areas at risk of flooding include Phong Pheng Canal in Ang Thong province, Bang Ban Canal in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, Hua Wiang subdistrict in Sena district, and Lad Chit and Tha Dindaeng subdistricts in Phak Hai district, also in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Additionally, communities along the Noi River in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province are advised to closely monitor updates and prepare for potential overflow, reported KhaoSod.

The Royal Irrigation Department urges residents in these vulnerable areas to stay informed and take precautionary measures against potential flood damage. Any changes in the situation will be promptly communicated. For further information, residents can contact local irrigation offices or the department’s hotline at 1460.