Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video)
Bangkok’s riverside serenity was shattered at dawn today when a fire broke out at the pier of the upscale Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, leaving two boats scorched and emergency crews scrambling.

The incident unfolded around 5.50am, today, Mat 29, at the resort’s pier on Charoen Nakhon Road in Thon Buri district, sending thick smoke billowing into the morning sky and sparking chaos along the Chao Phraya River.

According to Jor Sor 100 Radio, emergency responders were quick to the scene, battling to contain the flames before they could spread to nearby structures.

Related Articles

Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The two boats, moored at the pier, suffered significant damage, though the full extent is still being assessed.

At 6.42am, over 50 minutes after the blaze was first reported, firefighters were still working to extinguish lingering flames and secure the area to prevent flare-ups.

Their swift response successfully prevented the fire from jumping to adjacent buildings or other boats — a move officials say averted a much larger disaster.

An eyewitness described the fire as “sudden and intense,” with smoke filling the air as emergency sirens echoed through the area.

Commuters and residents along Charoen Nakhon Road were advised to exercise caution due to the heavy presence of emergency vehicles and residual smoke in the area.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not ruled out an electrical fault or fuel leak, but stress that a full forensic assessment will be conducted, reported Bangkok Post and The Nation.

Officials are expected to issue a formal statement once the scene is fully secured and investigators have completed their initial inspection.

The Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, known for its luxury riverfront setting, has yet to release an official comment regarding the incident or the potential impact on its operations.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, May 29, 2025
