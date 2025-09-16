Ginger cat ‘Som Bangchak’ brings lottery buzz to Pattaya (video)

A stray cat at a Pattaya petrol station has become a local sensation, drawing crowds with a lottery-themed display that blends fun, charm, and social media fame.

As lottery fever grips Thailand, a furry local in South Pattaya is bringing smiles, selfies, and a touch of superstition to a Bangchak petrol station. Som Bangchak, a charming ginger stray cat, has become an unexpected social media sensation, delighting visitors and tourists alike with his adorable antics and lucky number draws.

Nestled in a cosy corner of the station, Som’s designated spot features a bed, a chair, and a playful sign that reads:

“My name is Som Bangchak. I’m a stray at this station, but everyone here loves and cares for me, providing food and water daily. If you like me, you can leave dry or wet food at the shop. Thank you!”

Nearby, a decorative lottery stall complete with a mock ticket display, a lucky number draw box, and a donation box sets the scene. Though the tickets are all expired and purely for decoration, the setup adds a festive vibe. Visitors often stop to snap photos, pet Som, and draw their own lucky numbers, all in good fun.

The cat’s popularity has exploded online, especially on TikTok, where he now enjoys influencer status thanks to his daily outfits and quirky expressions.

Thanathip Rattanapanya, also known as Brother Art, is Som’s primary caretaker. He explained that he first found the cat two years ago, injured from a bite. After helping him recover, the station’s staff unofficially adopted him, reported The Pattaya News.

“We just wanted to make people smile.”

Brother Art added that the idea of integrating Som into a lottery-themed display was purely for entertainment.

“It’s become something people really enjoy. Locals and tourists come just to see him.”

The scene perfectly captures a blend of Thai creativity, local kindness, and playful belief in lucky charms. While the lottery tickets may be fake, the affection for Som is very real.