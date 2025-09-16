Ginger cat ‘Som Bangchak’ brings lottery buzz to Pattaya (video)

Feline mascot delights visitors with playful numbers and selfies

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
175 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A stray cat at a Pattaya petrol station has become a local sensation, drawing crowds with a lottery-themed display that blends fun, charm, and social media fame.

As lottery fever grips Thailand, a furry local in South Pattaya is bringing smiles, selfies, and a touch of superstition to a Bangchak petrol station. Som Bangchak, a charming ginger stray cat, has become an unexpected social media sensation, delighting visitors and tourists alike with his adorable antics and lucky number draws.

Nestled in a cosy corner of the station, Som’s designated spot features a bed, a chair, and a playful sign that reads:

“My name is Som Bangchak. I’m a stray at this station, but everyone here loves and cares for me, providing food and water daily. If you like me, you can leave dry or wet food at the shop. Thank you!”

@chanathiprattanap4

พี้ตำแยแมว หนวดมันเอามาฝาก อย่าพี้เกิดขนาดล่ะ แต่มันก็ฟินสุดๆ ของเค้าดีจริงๆ ส้มจัดไปเต็มกราฟเลย 😺🧡 #cat #แมวจร #แมวน่ารัก #แมวส้ม #ส้มบางจาก

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ส้ม บางจาก – ส้ม บางจาก

Nearby, a decorative lottery stall complete with a mock ticket display, a lucky number draw box, and a donation box sets the scene. Though the tickets are all expired and purely for decoration, the setup adds a festive vibe. Visitors often stop to snap photos, pet Som, and draw their own lucky numbers, all in good fun.

The cat’s popularity has exploded online, especially on TikTok, where he now enjoys influencer status thanks to his daily outfits and quirky expressions.

Thanathip Rattanapanya, also known as Brother Art, is Som’s primary caretaker. He explained that he first found the cat two years ago, injured from a bite. After helping him recover, the station’s staff unofficially adopted him, reported The Pattaya News.

“We just wanted to make people smile.”

Brother Art added that the idea of integrating Som into a lottery-themed display was purely for entertainment.

“It’s become something people really enjoy. Locals and tourists come just to see him.”

The scene perfectly captures a blend of Thai creativity, local kindness, and playful belief in lucky charms. While the lottery tickets may be fake, the affection for Som is very real.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.