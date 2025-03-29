Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

A deadly collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building during construction in Chatuchak, Bangkok, has left dozens trapped and three confirmed dead after an earthquake struck the city.

The devastating incident, which occurred during the building’s construction, has sparked widespread concern. According to Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, the collapse of the building was due to an unstable structure.

“The building collapsed storey by storey as a result of the 8.2 magnitude earthquake centred in Myanmar. Robots and drones have been deployed to assist in the search for survivors.”

Supported by the police, army, and various foundations, the search teams are focusing on locating victims using advanced surveillance techniques and by listening for any sounds of survivors, such as knocking or cries for help.

At least 100 people were affected, with three confirmed fatalities. In addition, 68 people sustained injuries, including five critical patients and 19 urgent emergency cases, all of whom were rushed to hospitals across Bangkok.

The injured were taken to Veterans General Hospital (4), Vichaiyut Hospital (5), Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital (9), Paolo Hospital Chokchai 4 (20), Ladprao General Hospital (11), Petchavet Hospital (4), and Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital (15). The authorities remain on high alert, continuing to assess the situation and coordinate rescue operations.

Sutthipong Boonnithi, Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office, confirmed the earthquake’s role in the disaster, adding that the building was only 30% completed at the time of collapse.

“I am at the worksite and inspecting the damage.”

The construction of the 30-storey building, which had a budget of 2.13 billion baht, began in 2020 under the supervision of the ITD-CREC joint venture, with oversight by PKW joint venture.

The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand has also partnered with the State Audit Office to bolster efforts against corruption, reported The Nation.

In the wake of this catastrophe, many are questioning how such a disaster could happen to an office building in the heart of the capital.