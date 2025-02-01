Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A gas explosion occurred in a two-storey townhouse on Tiwanon Road, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province, resulting in one injury. Police and forensic officers, along with a rescue foundation, responded to the incident which occurred yesterday, January 31, leaving the house severely damaged.

The explosion caused the front windows to shatter and fall to the ground, while side windows were also broken. The kitchen was left in disarray with belongings scattered across the floor. The second floor was not spared, as ceiling tiles were cracked and fell, adding to the destruction. A black pickup truck parked outside the house sustained minor damage.

The homeowner, 47 year old Kamol, suffered burns to his face, head, and arms. He received initial first aid before being transported to a hospital for further treatment. Kamol recounted returning home from work, unaware of the gas leak inside his house. Upon switching on a light, a spark ignited the accumulated gas, leading to the explosion and his subsequent injuries.

Neighbours described the explosion as loud, with vibrations strong enough to shake their homes. One neighbour initially thought the noise was caused by someone unloading items, but soon realised the severity of the situation when residents emerged from their homes to investigate. Kamol was seen being assisted into a rescue vehicle, highlighting the intensity of the explosion that reverberated throughout the area, reported KhaoSod.

In a similar incident, a gas stove explosion in a Don Mueang residence sent two women to the hospital with burn injuries. Police and fire officials rushed to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident on January 2. According to initial findings, the women attempted to light a gas stove when the explosion happened.

In September last year, a gas explosion at a cook-to-order restaurant in Chiang Mai’s Chang Phueak area resulted in a devastating fire, leaving one person seriously injured. Emergency services are investigating the incident that caused significant property damage.