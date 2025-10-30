Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December

Flat-fare policy aims to ease cost of living for daily travellers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 30, 2025, 9:50 AM
68 1 minute read
Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Bangkok commuters will soon enjoy unlimited daily train travel on two key lines under a new 40 baht flat-fare scheme announced by the government.

Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn made the announcement at the Government House yesterday, October 29, confirming the fare scheme will be proposed to the Cabinet by November 18, with implementation expected from December 1.

“The new fare is designed to alleviate living costs.”

Pipat said that the flat-rate ticket will allow unlimited rides within 24 hours. Regular users will pay 40 baht, while students get a discounted fare of 30 baht. Children, people with disabilities, and those over 60 years old will ride for free or receive a 50% discount, depending on eligibility.

Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

The minister addressed concerns over the fare increase, with some critics noting the jump from the previous 20 baht fare for single-line journeys. However, Pipat emphasised that the new pricing model benefits regular travellers.

“If a parent drops off and picks up their child from school, they would spend just 40 baht for four trips. That’s a 50% reduction.”

Only passengers using EMV cards, contactless bank cards, will be eligible for the flat rate. Travellers purchasing single-trip tickets from vending machines will continue to pay based on distance.

Related Articles

Pichet Kunathamarak, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, added that the flat-rate plan targets frequent users, especially daily commuters, and is expected to lower government subsidy costs in the long run.

He also confirmed that no additional government budget would be required.

“The state already funds the operation of these lines, so this plan uses existing resources. Greater public use will help make the project more sustainable.”

Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December | News by Thaiger

The fare reform comes shortly after Parliament passed the Joint Ticket Management Act on October 21, clearing the way for a unified ticketing system. The government aims to implement this integrated system within the first four months of its term, streamlining travel across the network, reported KhaoSod.

The finance ministry has been tasked with creating a committee to explore appointing the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) as the sole operator of the system, while keeping public debt below the 70% GDP ceiling.

If approved, the 40 baht pass could dramatically improve affordability and convenience for Bangkok’s daily commuters.

Latest Thailand News
Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway

2 seconds ago
Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December

7 minutes ago
Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings

31 minutes ago
Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release

16 hours ago
Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act

16 hours ago
Phuket’s veggie fest ends with sacred send-off to the gods | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s veggie fest ends with sacred send-off to the gods

17 hours ago
Pattaya mayor orders urgent cleanup of city eyesores | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya mayor orders urgent cleanup of city eyesores

17 hours ago
Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US

18 hours ago
Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls

18 hours ago
Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals

19 hours ago
The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through &#8216;Money for Teen&#8217; | Thaiger Finance

The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through ‘Money for Teen’

19 hours ago
Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos

19 hours ago
Myanmar man stabs sister&#8217;s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man stabs sister’s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row

20 hours ago
WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand | Thaiger Finance

WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand

20 hours ago
Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu

20 hours ago
Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending | Thaiger Finance

Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending

20 hours ago
Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door

21 hours ago
Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content | Thaiger Technology News

Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content

22 hours ago
US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home | Thaiger Pattaya News

US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home

22 hours ago
Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room

22 hours ago
Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning

23 hours ago
Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead

1 day ago
Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire

2 days ago
Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video)

2 days ago
8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father | Thaiger Bangkok News

8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 30, 2025, 9:50 AM
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.