Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December

Bangkok commuters will soon enjoy unlimited daily train travel on two key lines under a new 40 baht flat-fare scheme announced by the government.

Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn made the announcement at the Government House yesterday, October 29, confirming the fare scheme will be proposed to the Cabinet by November 18, with implementation expected from December 1.

“The new fare is designed to alleviate living costs.”

Pipat said that the flat-rate ticket will allow unlimited rides within 24 hours. Regular users will pay 40 baht, while students get a discounted fare of 30 baht. Children, people with disabilities, and those over 60 years old will ride for free or receive a 50% discount, depending on eligibility.

The minister addressed concerns over the fare increase, with some critics noting the jump from the previous 20 baht fare for single-line journeys. However, Pipat emphasised that the new pricing model benefits regular travellers.

“If a parent drops off and picks up their child from school, they would spend just 40 baht for four trips. That’s a 50% reduction.”

Only passengers using EMV cards, contactless bank cards, will be eligible for the flat rate. Travellers purchasing single-trip tickets from vending machines will continue to pay based on distance.

Pichet Kunathamarak, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, added that the flat-rate plan targets frequent users, especially daily commuters, and is expected to lower government subsidy costs in the long run.

He also confirmed that no additional government budget would be required.

“The state already funds the operation of these lines, so this plan uses existing resources. Greater public use will help make the project more sustainable.”

The fare reform comes shortly after Parliament passed the Joint Ticket Management Act on October 21, clearing the way for a unified ticketing system. The government aims to implement this integrated system within the first four months of its term, streamlining travel across the network, reported KhaoSod.

The finance ministry has been tasked with creating a committee to explore appointing the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) as the sole operator of the system, while keeping public debt below the 70% GDP ceiling.

If approved, the 40 baht pass could dramatically improve affordability and convenience for Bangkok’s daily commuters.