Bangkok’s 20 baht train fare deal extended to end of November

Bangkok commuters can rejoice as the government has extended the flat 20 baht fare on two major train lines, aiming to ease travel costs across the capital.

Following the Cabinet’s meeting yesterday, September 30, the government confirmed that the popular fare cap will remain in place until November 30, easing the financial burden on residents navigating the city.

“From today, the Red and Purple train lines will continue to charge a flat fare of 20 baht for the entire line until November 30,” said government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat, speaking after the first Cabinet meeting under the new government.

The decision updates a previous resolution from July 8, which had already extended the 20 baht scheme until September 30. With the new approval, the flat fare will continue for an additional two months.

The move aims to provide short-term relief to the public while a longer-term solution is being considered.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, has directed the Ministry of Transport to explore more sustainable options that ease public transport costs without placing excessive strain on the state budget.

The ministry has been given a two-month deadline to present a comprehensive plan to the Cabinet, reported Thai PBS and KhaoSod.

In November last year, the Cabinet first approved the fare ceiling for both lines at 20 baht, citing public pressure to make daily commuting more affordable amid rising living costs.

For Bangkok’s urban workforce and daily travellers, the extension comes as welcome news, especially for those relying on these electric rail lines to get across the city cheaply and efficiently.

Discussions are underway to potentially expand the 20 baht flat-rate scheme to other mass transit lines in the future, though no formal proposals have yet been confirmed.

The Red Line connects Bang Sue to Rangsit, while the Purple Line runs from Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai, serving thousands of commuters daily.