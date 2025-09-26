Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested

Police yesterday, September 25, arrested a Thai woman who was caught having sex with a Russian man in the back of a moving pickup truck on a road in Phuket. She claimed the foreign man threatened her into making the video and paid her 1,000 baht.

An explicit video of the Russian national, 23 year old Georgii, and the 42 year old Thai woman, whose name has not been disclosed, began circulating on Thai social media on Wednesday, September 24. The pair were seen engaging in a sexual act in the back of a black pickup truck while it was moving along Phuket Bypass Road.

The video sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Phuket locals, who condemned the pair for disrespecting Thai society. They demanded that officials punish them and place the Russian man on a blacklist.

Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station, in coordination with immigration officials, arrested Georgii at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on September 25. He was immediately taken back to Phuket for further legal proceedings.

The Russian suspect reportedly told police that the sex act was staged. He claimed they did not actually have intercourse in the vehicle and that he was wearing underwear at the time. He said the video was created for fun and that he had not expected it to cause serious consequences.

Later, police arrested the Thai woman featured in the video. She claimed the Russian man had hired her for 1,000 baht to appear in the recording. Although she initially tried to refuse, she alleged that he threatened and harassed her until she complied.

The woman also insisted that no real sex took place in the truck and that the scene was staged. She added that the Russian man had also hired a motorcyclist to film the incident.

Phuket residents demanded that police also arrest the motorcyclist and the pickup driver for their involvement. According to the Newshawk Phuket news outlet, police have promised to investigate further in order to identify and summon them for questioning.

The Facebook page Phuket Info Centre reported that the Russian man faces two charges:

Section 388 of the Criminal Law: Public indecency, punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Section 14(4) of the Computer Crimes Act: Importing explicit content into a computer system, punishable by imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Officials also revoked the Russian man’s visa and permanently banned him from entering Thailand. Information regarding the punishment for the Thai woman is yet to be released.