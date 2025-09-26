Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested

Woman in video claims foreigner harasses and forces her to make explicit video

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เฉลิมพงศ์ แสงดี - Chalermpong Saengdee

Police yesterday, September 25, arrested a Thai woman who was caught having sex with a Russian man in the back of a moving pickup truck on a road in Phuket. She claimed the foreign man threatened her into making the video and paid her 1,000 baht.

An explicit video of the Russian national, 23 year old Georgii, and the 42 year old Thai woman, whose name has not been disclosed, began circulating on Thai social media on Wednesday, September 24. The pair were seen engaging in a sexual act in the back of a black pickup truck while it was moving along Phuket Bypass Road.

The video sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Phuket locals, who condemned the pair for disrespecting Thai society. They demanded that officials punish them and place the Russian man on a blacklist.

Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station, in coordination with immigration officials, arrested Georgii at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on September 25. He was immediately taken back to Phuket for further legal proceedings.

Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The Russian suspect reportedly told police that the sex act was staged. He claimed they did not actually have intercourse in the vehicle and that he was wearing underwear at the time. He said the video was created for fun and that he had not expected it to cause serious consequences.

Later, police arrested the Thai woman featured in the video. She claimed the Russian man had hired her for 1,000 baht to appear in the recording. Although she initially tried to refuse, she alleged that he threatened and harassed her until she complied.

Russian Thai couple sex on moving pickup Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เฉลิมพงศ์ แสงดี – Chalermpong Saengdee

The woman also insisted that no real sex took place in the truck and that the scene was staged. She added that the Russian man had also hired a motorcyclist to film the incident.

Related Articles

Phuket residents demanded that police also arrest the motorcyclist and the pickup driver for their involvement. According to the Newshawk Phuket news outlet, police have promised to investigate further in order to identify and summon them for questioning.

Russian visa revoked after sex with Thai woman on pickup
Photo via Facebook/ เฉลิมพงศ์ แสงดี – Chalermpong Saengdee

The Facebook page Phuket Info Centre reported that the Russian man faces two charges:

  • Section 388 of the Criminal Law: Public indecency, punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
  • Section 14(4) of the Computer Crimes Act: Importing explicit content into a computer system, punishable by imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Officials also revoked the Russian man’s visa and permanently banned him from entering Thailand. Information regarding the punishment for the Thai woman is yet to be released.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing

6 seconds ago
Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested

3 minutes ago
Rediscovering Southeast Asia&#8217;s timeless charm | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Rediscovering Southeast Asia’s timeless charm

4 minutes ago
Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle

16 minutes ago
Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea

33 minutes ago
Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today

45 minutes ago
Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand

3 hours ago
Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video

16 hours ago
Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president

16 hours ago
Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei

16 hours ago
Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home

17 hours ago
Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

17 hours ago
Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket’s Wichit

17 hours ago
British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video)

18 hours ago
Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak

18 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business

18 hours ago
Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute

19 hours ago
Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

19 hours ago
415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video)

19 hours ago
Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line | Thaiger Things To Do

Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line

20 hours ago
Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal

20 hours ago
Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | Thaiger Phuket News

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

20 hours ago
Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama | Thaiger Thailand News

Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

21 hours ago
Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong

21 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.