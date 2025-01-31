Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, January 31, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair

Organisers of the 71st Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair expect the event to generate over 3.5 billion baht in trade. Scheduled for February 22 to 26 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), the fair is hosted by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand, with support from various public and private sector partners.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director General of the DITP, highlighted Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry as a significant economic pillar, showing resilience amid global economic challenges.

Last year, the export value of gems and jewellery, excluding unwrought gold, reached US$9.6 billion (approximately 333.6 billion baht), marking a 10.9% year-on-year increase, surpassing departmental projections.

Thailand ranks the second-largest silver jewellery exporter and third in coloured gemstone shipments. The value of gemstone exports has doubled over the past decade.

Major global mining companies like Fura Gems and Gemfields have chosen Thailand as a hub for gemstone auctions, reinforcing its position as a key global trading centre.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Sunanta noted that Bangkok Gems is recognised as Asia’s oldest and most prestigious gems and jewellery trade event and is among the world’s top four industry fairs.

This year’s event will feature an additional 100 booths, with more than 1,100 leading exhibitors from Thailand and abroad, showcased across 2,600 booths. Organisers anticipate attracting over 40,000 international visitors, reported Bangkok Post.

The fair includes a networking reception for industry professionals, seminars and workshops, an export clinic for industry insights, and a special exhibition titled Amour Éternel Haute Joaillerie. This collection of jewellery pieces, personally designed by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, is crafted by Thailand’s finest artisans.

Last year’s event exceeded expectations, with an estimated value of orders surpassing 3.7 billion baht, a 12% increase over the target. With close to 40,000 attendees participating in various activities, the event demonstrated the vitality and resilience of Thailand’s gem and jewellery industry.

The fair saw participation from over 1,125 leading exhibitors, domestic and international, occupying 2,483 booths across eight halls at the QSNCC.

