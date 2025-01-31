Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention

Photo via ThaiRath

A fake Thai nurse in the central province of Ayutthaya yesterday fabricated her pregnancy, kidnapping, brutal assault, and miscarriage to gain her husband’s attention. The husband had only just discovered that she was not a member of the medical profession but merely dressed in a nurse’s uniform.

The 52 year old Thai man, Naruebet, called emergency responders yesterday, January 30, and officers from Bang Pa-in Police Station to assist his pregnant wife, 29 year old Kotchapat, after he returned home to find her lying on the ground covered in blood. Kotchapat’s nurse uniform was stained with blood, particularly her trousers.

Advertisements

Kotchapat told the officers that she was brutally assaulted by two men and one woman. According to her account, the group cut off her car while she was driving to her workplace, a private hospital in the Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya.

They allegedly tied her up, blindfolded her with a cloth and forced her into their vehicle. The female attacker then repeatedly beat her stomach, leading to a miscarriage. The woman then drove her to the entrance of the alley where her accommodation was located and left her on the roadside.

The two male suspects followed in Kotchapat’s car, and all three suspects fled the scene together. She claimed she could not identify the motive for the assault and insisted she had never had conflicts with anyone.

Kotchapat stated that she managed to struggle back to her car and drove home before contacting her husband, who had just returned from work to assist her.

Medical check-up uncovers truth

Advertisements

She was rushed to hospital for treatment and further medical examination. Unexpectedly, the medical team at Ratchathani Hospital confirmed that Kotchapat was not pregnant and did not suffer a miscarriage or any assault as she claimed.

The woman eventually admitted to the police and her husband that she had fabricated the entire story because she felt neglected and suspected her husband of cheating on her.

Kotchapat also confessed that she did not work as a nurse, despite having told her husband otherwise. The nurse uniform she wore every day was bought online. The blood on her was not her own but pig’s blood.

Naruebet was reportedly shocked to learn the truth. He stated that he had previously been a womaniser but had wanted to change after entering a relationship with Kotchapat and believing she was pregnant.

Naruebet revealed that he had recently signed a marriage certificate with her due to the supposed pregnancy. He said he was even more shocked to discover that she was not a nurse, as she had asked him to drop her off at a hospital every morning, making him believe she truly worked there.

Nevertheless, Naruebet insisted that he was willing to forgive his wife if she promised to change and never repeat her actions.