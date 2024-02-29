Bangkok gems and jewellery fair exceeds expectations

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, concluded on a high note, exceeding its initial expectations.

The event, organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), recorded an estimated value of orders surpassing 3.7 billion baht, a 12% increase over the target. With close to 40,000 attendees participating in various activities, the event demonstrated the vitality and resilience of Thailand’s gem and jewellery industry, said Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of DITP.

“The 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair surpassed our expectations, with total expected orders over the five days exceeding 3.7 billion baht (US$ 103 million).”

The fair saw participation from over 1,125 leading exhibitors, domestic and international, occupying 2,483 booths across eight halls at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The event attracted nearly 40,000 visitors from 112 countries, with India, China, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and the USA as the top five attending nations. Notably, buyers from Europe and America marked a significant increase, along with attendees from nine new countries including Tunisia, Croatia, and Malta.

The fair was honoured by the presence of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who presided over the opening, said Phusit.

“On this occasion, the Princess graciously permitted the exhibition of her high jewellery designs under the brand SIRIVANNAVARI x BEAUTY GEMS, reflecting her royal intention to preserve Thai artisanship and promote the Thai gems and jewellery industry internationally.”

Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director-General of GIT, proudly noted the enormity of the event.

“The Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is one of the top five jewellery trade shows globally, serving as a crucial platform for propelling the Thai gems and jewellery industry onto the global stage.”

Sumed further highlighted the importance of the event as a key destination for global players in the gem and jewellery industry, reported Bangkok Post.

A significant development this year was the Live Commerce event, hosted in collaboration with Huatai Jewellery Trading Platform and Taobao Global. This event, aimed at promoting Thai gem and jewellery products to consumers in China, attracted over 130 million online viewers and generated product orders worth over 500 million baht (US$14 million).

The fair also hosted various trade promotion exhibitions and activities, including the New Faces zone for new entrepreneurs, the jewellers showcase for upcoming designers, and the Spiritual Power Showcase RIT-RICH, exploring value creation from Thai soft power. A networking reception was organised to facilitate trade networks, and seminars on business, marketing, and other topics attracted a large number of participants.

The organisers are now ready for the 70th edition of the Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair, scheduled for September 9 to September 13, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Interested parties can inquire for more details and reserve space in advance by calling 02 634 4999, extension 639.