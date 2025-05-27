LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A truck transporting LPG overturned on Phetkasem Road heading south at kilometre marker 320 in Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The incident, yesterday, May 26, occurring near Baan Suan Khwan in Khlong Wan subdistrict, led to gas leakage. Emergency services quickly responded by closing the road to manage the situation safely.

By 1pm, the truck had been righted, but gas continued to leak during the process. Officials remained on-site to closely monitor and control the situation, keeping the area closed to traffic.

The leak persisted at 2.30pm from the valve and tank of the LPG truck, preventing its removal from the scene. Officials continuously sprayed water to mitigate risks while waiting for another vehicle to assist in transferring the gas. This vehicle was en route from Chumphon.

Traffic remained closed in both directions with alternative routes provided for motorists. The detours include:

1. Khlong Wan U-turn – Drivers can proceed to the bridge and travel alongside the railway, rejoining the main road beyond the accident site (not recommended for large vehicles).

2. Sing Khon checkpoint junction – Head east and cross the railway bridge, suitable for larger vehicles.

3. Suan Khwan U-turn – Take a left for approximately 2 kilometres, turn right at the intersection to follow Ban Wathon route, and turn right again to reconnect with Phetkasem Road. Officials are present along these routes to assist.

The road closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 5pm or until the situation is fully resolved, reported KhaoSod.

Original news: Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A 10-tonne LPG truck overturned on Phetkasem Road in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan district, prompting police to temporarily close the southbound lanes for safety reasons. The incident occurred around 10am, yesterday, May 26, leaving one man injured.

According to Somkuan Saiphothong, head of the highway rescue unit in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the accident took place approximately 2 kilometres from Singkhon checkpoint, at kilometre 320. Although no gas leakage has been detected, the situation remains hazardous, necessitating the road closure.

Supot Sermsap, head of the highway division in Prachuap Khiri Khan, is advising travellers heading both south and towards Bangkok to avoid the accident site. Alternative routes include a detour via the Lan Sai junction and a U-turn near Suan Kwan before reaching kilometre 320.

In response, Pratheep Boriboonrat, the deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, visited the scene to monitor the situation. He was joined by the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office and the Khlong Wan Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

All relevant agencies are actively working to recover and remove the truck from the area, which is expected to take at least an hour. The public is urged to avoid the area unless necessary to ensure safety and facilitate the ongoing operations.