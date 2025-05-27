LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Gas spill triggers urgent road closure and emergency response

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
77 2 minutes read
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

A truck transporting LPG overturned on Phetkasem Road heading south at kilometre marker 320 in Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The incident, yesterday, May 26, occurring near Baan Suan Khwan in Khlong Wan subdistrict, led to gas leakage. Emergency services quickly responded by closing the road to manage the situation safely.

By 1pm, the truck had been righted, but gas continued to leak during the process. Officials remained on-site to closely monitor and control the situation, keeping the area closed to traffic.

The leak persisted at 2.30pm from the valve and tank of the LPG truck, preventing its removal from the scene. Officials continuously sprayed water to mitigate risks while waiting for another vehicle to assist in transferring the gas. This vehicle was en route from Chumphon.

Related Articles
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

Traffic remained closed in both directions with alternative routes provided for motorists. The detours include:

1. Khlong Wan U-turn – Drivers can proceed to the bridge and travel alongside the railway, rejoining the main road beyond the accident site (not recommended for large vehicles).

2. Sing Khon checkpoint junction – Head east and cross the railway bridge, suitable for larger vehicles.

3. Suan Khwan U-turn – Take a left for approximately 2 kilometres, turn right at the intersection to follow Ban Wathon route, and turn right again to reconnect with Phetkasem Road. Officials are present along these routes to assist.

The road closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 5pm or until the situation is fully resolved, reported KhaoSod.

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan | News by Thaiger

Original news: Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A 10-tonne LPG truck overturned on Phetkasem Road in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan district, prompting police to temporarily close the southbound lanes for safety reasons. The incident occurred around 10am, yesterday, May 26, leaving one man injured.

According to Somkuan Saiphothong, head of the highway rescue unit in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the accident took place approximately 2 kilometres from Singkhon checkpoint, at kilometre 320. Although no gas leakage has been detected, the situation remains hazardous, necessitating the road closure.

Supot Sermsap, head of the highway division in Prachuap Khiri Khan, is advising travellers heading both south and towards Bangkok to avoid the accident site. Alternative routes include a detour via the Lan Sai junction and a U-turn near Suan Kwan before reaching kilometre 320.

In response, Pratheep Boriboonrat, the deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, visited the scene to monitor the situation. He was joined by the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office and the Khlong Wan Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

All relevant agencies are actively working to recover and remove the truck from the area, which is expected to take at least an hour. The public is urged to avoid the area unless necessary to ensure safety and facilitate the ongoing operations.

Latest Thailand News
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

9 minutes ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

43 minutes ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

53 minutes ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

1 hour ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

1 hour ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

1 hour ago
Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

2 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

2 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

2 hours ago
Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

2 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

2 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

2 hours ago
Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises Thailand News

Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises

3 hours ago
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

18 hours ago
Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket Phuket News

Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket

18 hours ago
PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation Thailand News

PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation

18 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

19 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft Pattaya News

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

19 hours ago
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives Thailand News

Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

19 hours ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

20 hours ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

20 hours ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

21 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

21 hours ago
Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise Koh Samui Travel

Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise

21 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
77 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

3 days ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

5 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

5 days ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

7 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x