Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash

Thailand’s prime minister confirmed he will not attend the UN General Assembly (UNGA), citing the need to present his new government’s policy to Parliament first.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today, September 23, that attending the UNGA could disrupt plans to present his administration’s agenda to lawmakers.

“I do not want the trip to interfere with my duty to deliver the policy statement and attend the debate in Parliament.”

The session is tentatively scheduled for next week and is regarded as a crucial first step in setting out the government’s direction. Anutin said that differences of opinion over whether he could represent Thailand before presenting his policy domestically also influenced his decision.

Initially, the prime minister had been expected to use the UN stage to clarify Thailand’s stance on its border conflict with Cambodia. The Council of State advised that he could still have spoken at the assembly, arguing that the matter was urgent and required international explanation.

However, Anutin decided against the overseas trip, citing the need to focus on domestic priorities and reassure lawmakers of his government’s readiness.

The prime minister had earlier suggested that if he did not attend, newly appointed Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow might represent Thailand in his place. But today, he stopped short of confirming whether this would still go ahead.

Anutin’s decision reflects the balancing act facing his fledgling administration: projecting Thailand’s position abroad while ensuring credibility at home. Analysts say his withdrawal highlights the political sensitivity surrounding the Cambodian border issue, as well as the importance of gaining parliamentary approval for the government’s policy platform, reported Bangkok Post.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on parliament, where the policy statement will set the tone for debates on the economy, security, and constitutional reform. Until then, Thailand’s voice at the UNGA remains uncertain, with no official word on whether the foreign minister will step up to the podium in Anutin’s place.