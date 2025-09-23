Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash

PM prioritises domestic agenda as new administration takes shape

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
78 1 minute read
Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Thailand’s prime minister confirmed he will not attend the UN General Assembly (UNGA), citing the need to present his new government’s policy to Parliament first.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today, September 23, that attending the UNGA could disrupt plans to present his administration’s agenda to lawmakers.

“I do not want the trip to interfere with my duty to deliver the policy statement and attend the debate in Parliament.”

The session is tentatively scheduled for next week and is regarded as a crucial first step in setting out the government’s direction. Anutin said that differences of opinion over whether he could represent Thailand before presenting his policy domestically also influenced his decision.

Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Initially, the prime minister had been expected to use the UN stage to clarify Thailand’s stance on its border conflict with Cambodia. The Council of State advised that he could still have spoken at the assembly, arguing that the matter was urgent and required international explanation.

However, Anutin decided against the overseas trip, citing the need to focus on domestic priorities and reassure lawmakers of his government’s readiness.

The prime minister had earlier suggested that if he did not attend, newly appointed Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow might represent Thailand in his place. But today, he stopped short of confirming whether this would still go ahead.

Related Articles

Anutin’s decision reflects the balancing act facing his fledgling administration: projecting Thailand’s position abroad while ensuring credibility at home. Analysts say his withdrawal highlights the political sensitivity surrounding the Cambodian border issue, as well as the importance of gaining parliamentary approval for the government’s policy platform, reported Bangkok Post.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on parliament, where the policy statement will set the tone for debates on the economy, security, and constitutional reform. Until then, Thailand’s voice at the UNGA remains uncertain, with no official word on whether the foreign minister will step up to the podium in Anutin’s place.

Latest Thailand News
Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal

42 seconds ago
Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash

27 minutes ago
Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market | Thaiger Business News

Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market

45 minutes ago
Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy’s unruly behaviour | Thaiger Bangkok News

Row erupts on Bangkok BTS train over boy’s unruly behaviour

46 minutes ago
Air India Express launches daily Bangkok link from Bengaluru | Thaiger Bangkok News

Air India Express launches daily Bangkok link from Bengaluru

1 hour ago
Rubber worker injured in elephant attack in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Rubber worker injured in elephant attack in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party members accused of secret ties to casinos in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party members accused of secret ties to casinos in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul | Thaiger Pattaya News

Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul

2 hours ago
Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies

3 hours ago
Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic

3 hours ago
TAT woos Chinese tourists with stars and shopping perks | Thaiger Tourism News

TAT woos Chinese tourists with stars and shopping perks

3 hours ago
Malaysian tourists complain after hours-long wait at Thai border checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian tourists complain after hours-long wait at Thai border checkpoint

4 hours ago
Anutin plans UN trip to defend Thailand over border row | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin plans UN trip to defend Thailand over border row

4 hours ago
Fugitive gunman caught in central Thailand after years on run | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Fugitive gunman caught in central Thailand after years on run

4 hours ago
Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming

4 hours ago
Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi

5 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case

5 hours ago
Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits

6 hours ago
Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson

7 hours ago
Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis

7 hours ago
Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals

7 hours ago
Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl

8 hours ago
Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.