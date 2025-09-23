Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market

Generational divide highlights shifting tastes across categories

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
105 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of ปันโปร on X

A nationwide survey found Thai consumers still favour local food and drink, while younger shoppers are driving growth in beauty and fashion products.

The nationwide poll, carried out in August by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), gathered responses from more than 5,400 people across income groups and regions. It found that food and beverages remain the most popular local purchases, with 43% of consumers prioritising the category.

Fashion and accessories came second at nearly 16%, followed by household goods, health products, and beauty items. But TPSO Director-General Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said that the real story lies with younger shoppers, who are driving demand in beauty and personal care.

“These products have strong potential to become mainstream in the years ahead.”

Photo of Poonpong Naiyanapakorn courtesy of Bangkok Post

The survey revealed that while students and consumers under 29 are buying more Thai-made cosmetics and skincare, working-age adults are beginning to pull back. Retirees and pensioners showed the strongest tendency to reduce spending on local goods, while students were the most likely to increase it.

Motivations varied across age and income. Quality and affordability were the top reasons for choosing Thai products, though higher earners prioritised credibility and branding, while lower-income groups focused on price and convenience. Regionally, northern shoppers leaned towards electronics and health items, while Bangkok residents showed stronger demand for accessories and décor.

Buying habits are also shifting. Traditional shops and community outlets remain vital for farmers and older consumers, but young people are increasingly turning to digital platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Online sales already account for over 17% of Thai product purchases, a figure analysts expect will rise.

Photo courtesy of Forbes Thailand

Looking ahead, demand for local products overall is expected to hold steady at around 61%. However, a quarter of respondents said they planned to buy less in the second half of this year, citing economic pressures and limited variety. Demand is expected to dip for electronics, health items and household goods, while beauty and fashion are poised to continue their upward climb, reported The Nation.

Poonpong said the findings underline the need for Thai businesses to innovate and build consumer trust.

“If affordability, quality, and variety improve, Thai products can become a stronger mainstream choice.”

The Commerce Ministry is continuing campaigns to promote domestic consumption, while also rolling out certification schemes and import controls to help local producers compete.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.