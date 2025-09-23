Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin23 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official

The head of Miss Grand Thailand is considering reinstating the crown to a former beauty queen who was stripped of her title on Sunday, September 21, over explicit videos and images from her past.

The Miss Grand Thailand 2026 competition announced the removal of 27 year old Suphannee “Baby” Noinonthong, the representative from Prachuap Khiri Khan province, on Sunday. Her title was revoked just one day after she was crowned on Saturday, September 20.

The dismissal followed the resurfacing of an explicit video on social media after her victory. In the footage, Baby wore see-through clothing, danced while exposing her breasts, smoked e-cigarettes and used sex toys in front of viewers.

Baby later admitted to her past, explaining that she had resorted to producing explicit content to pay for treatment for her bedridden mother. She issued an apology to the pageant organisers and her supporters, urging the public to give her a second chance.

Today, September 23, Baby appeared on the Channel 3 programme Hone Krasae, hosted by well-known presenter Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, to clarify the issue further.

Photo via Facebook/ สุพรรณี น้อยโนนทอง

She revealed that she had previously worked in a number of jobs, including as a bar girl and juice seller, but had to drop out of university because she could not balance work and studies. When the pandemic forced entertainment venues to close, she lost her main source of income.

As a result, Baby turned to the subscription platform OnlyFans, unaware that her content might be considered illegal. She said the viral clip circulating now was recorded from a livestream she broadcast on the platform last year.

According to Baby, her mother’s health deteriorated rapidly as she battled cancer, leaving Baby as the sole breadwinner responsible for the family’s expenses. She said this pushed her to do whatever she could to earn money.

She added that she had since wanted to leave OnlyFans and pursue a more stable career. Entering Miss Grand Thailand seemed like a promising opportunity, but her past ultimately blocked her path.

Baby admitted she had made poor choices by entering the adult content industry, but insisted she deserved a fresh chance. Nonetheless, she acknowledged that her actions had damaged the pageant’s image and accepted the organisers’ decision.

After the programme ended, Miss Grand Thailand president Nawat Itsaragrisil posted on Instagram suggesting the possibility of restoring Baby’s title. He wrote…

“If Kanchai thinks he wants to give Baby a chance and wants me to return her title, I might discuss and reconsider it. Therefore, this matter is up to you, Kanchai.”

Public opinion was divided. Some supported Baby, believing she deserved another chance to continue her pageant career, while others argued that she did not merit the crown.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin23 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.