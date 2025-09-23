Anutin plans UN trip to defend Thailand over border row

Thailand’s prime minister is preparing to attend the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to address border tensions with Cambodia and hold key talks.

Speaking yesterday, September 22, Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed discussions are underway with the Council of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assess the appropriateness of his attendance.

“This is a valuable opportunity to engage with the international community and clarify to fellow leaders that Thailand has not breached international law. In fact, we have been on the receiving end of violations.”

The prime minister also confirmed his Cabinet will be sworn in before His Majesty the King tomorrow, September 24, followed by its first meeting to finalise the government’s policy statement. He has proposed September 29 as the date for delivering the statement to Parliament, although confirmation from Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha is pending.

Wan indicated that October 1 to 2 is more likely, depending on the government’s readiness. He stressed that Parliament must be given at least three days’ notice, with policy documents distributed in advance.

“If everything goes as planned with no issues, October 1 and 2 are the likely dates.”

Anutin revealed that the most feasible dates for bilateral talks in New York would be September 25 to 26, ensuring he can return to Bangkok for the policy debate. He noted that Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is on standby, with travel logistics already in place.

The UN agenda is expected to include discussions on trade, tariffs, sovereignty and regional security, with Thailand keen to highlight its position following Cambodia’s accusations of international law violations.

Meanwhile, sources from the Bhumjaithai Party confirmed that the draft government policy is complete, spanning eight pages. The key focus areas include economic relief, national security, border management, social issues and disaster recovery. Proposed economic measures involve reducing living costs, extending the half-half co-payment scheme and considering lower expressway tolls.

Some policies associated with the Pheu Thai Party may also be adopted, such as a retirement lottery. However, the 20-baht fare cap for the Purple and Red MRT lines, set to expire on September 30, remains under review, reported Bangkok Post.

As the UNGA approaches, all eyes will be on whether Anutin uses the world stage to shore up Thailand’s image and reassure domestic audiences that his government has a clear roadmap.