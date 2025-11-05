Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south

Thailand braces for mixed weather as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts morning chills in the north and heavy rain in the south due to shifting monsoon patterns.

A brewing typhoon in the South China Sea and a shifting monsoon front are expected to deliver changeable and occasionally severe weather across Thailand in the coming days, with isolated heavy rain, cooler mornings in the north and northeast, and unstable sea conditions.

The TMD highlighted a broad mix of rain, wind and temperature changes across the kingdom. A low-pressure cell over central Vietnam is being fed by a monsoon trough stretching over the lower central and eastern regions of Thailand, while a moderate high-pressure system from China is pushing cooler air into the northeast.

Typhoon Kalmaegi, currently over the Philippines, is moving into the central South China Sea. It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression before making landfall in central Vietnam between tomorrow, November 6 and November 7. While it is not expected to directly hit Thailand, its influence is already being felt in the form of heightened rainfall and rough seas.

Photo courtesy of TMD Facebook

The forecast from 6pm yesterday, November 4, to 6pm today, November 5, is as follows:

In the north, residents can expect cool mornings with isolated thundershowers, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Daily lows will range from 22 to 23°C, with highs of 29 to 31°C. Mountain areas will be colder, with temperatures dropping to 11 to 14°C. Easterly winds are expected at 10 to 15 km/hr.

The northeast will also see cool mornings and isolated thundershowers, especially in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperatures will fall between 20 and 23°C, with highs reaching 28 to 31°C. Mountain areas may dip to 13 to 18°C. Winds will blow in from the northeast at 10 to 20 km/hr.

Central Thailand can expect isolated thundershowers with heavy rain in areas such as Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 21 to 24°C at night to 31 to 32°C during the day, with variable winds at 10 to 20 km/hr.

Eastern Thailand will see scattered thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain, particularly in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows are forecast at 23 to 25°C, with highs between 31 and 34°C. Winds will vary between 15 and 30 km/hr, and wave height is expected to reach 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.

The southern east coast should prepare for scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon. Minimum temperatures will range from 21 to 24°C, with highs between 32 and 35°C. Westerly winds of 15 to 30 km/hr are expected, and seas could rise above 2 metres during storms.

The west coast, including Ranong and Phang Nga, will experience similar conditions, with lows of 24 to 25°C and highs between 32 and 34°C. Winds will range from 15 to 35 km/hr, with wave heights between 1 and 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall are expected. Minimum temperatures will be around 24 to 25°C, with maximums of 31 to 33°C. Winds will remain variable at 10 to 20 km/hr.

Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage from heavy rain and changing weather. Those living in upper Thailand and coastal areas should monitor forecasts and remain alert to potential hazards from strong winds and rising seas.

Thailand Weather Updates

