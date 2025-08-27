Thailand sees nearly 21 million tourists, 992 billion baht revenue

Revenue surges as Chinese visitors outnumber Malaysians

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
59 1 minute read
Thailand sees nearly 21 million tourists, 992 billion baht revenue | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Mil Amirian, Unsplash

Tourism and Sports Minister Sarawong Thianthong revealed that nearly 21 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand in almost eight months, generating approximately 992 billion baht. Chinese tourists, numbering 3 million, surpassed Malaysians, making them the top visitors.

As of August 24, Thailand had welcomed 21 million foreign tourists since January 1, 2025, bringing in 992,058 million baht (US$30 million) in revenue. The top five nationalities included 3,025,170 Chinese visitors, 2,949,361 Malaysians, 1,526,404 Indians, 1,180,173 Russians, and 1,011,612 South Koreans.

From August 18 to August 24, there was a slowdown in tourist arrivals across all markets, attributed to the end of the summer holiday season in several countries and the conclusion of India’s long holiday period. This led to 562,870 foreign tourists, a decrease of 50,502 or 8.23% from the previous week, averaging 80,410 daily arrivals.

During this period, the top five foreign visitors were 93,158 Chinese, 79,061 Malaysians, 45,409 Indians, 28,199 South Koreans, and 27,515 Japanese. Indian tourists saw a decline of 17.31% compared to the previous week, while Japanese visitors decreased by 16.87%, South Koreans by 13.82%, Malaysians by 6.52%, and Chinese by 3.06%.

Looking ahead, foreign tourist arrivals are expected to stabilise, bolstered by the announcement of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 and promotional events. The government’s ease of travelling measures, including waiving the TM6 card and encouraging airlines to increase flights, are anticipated to facilitate travel to Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed its ambitious plan for 2026: to generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue and secure a spot among the world’s top 10 earners from tourism.

This target represents a 5% increase over this year, emphasising higher spending per visitor rather than simply increasing tourist arrivals. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool explained that the initiative, branded “The New Thailand,” aims to position the country as a premier destination for quality travel experiences.

Related Articles

The strategy highlights sustainable tourism, new attractions, and local community involvement, all while maintaining competitiveness in a volatile global market.

Latest Thailand News
Red light ban hits Pattaya ambulances after Rayong crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Red light ban hits Pattaya ambulances after Rayong crash

14 seconds ago
Thailand sees nearly 21 million tourists, 992 billion baht revenue | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand sees nearly 21 million tourists, 992 billion baht revenue

10 minutes ago
Phuket locals demand action after foreigners drift pickup outside convenience store | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action after foreigners drift pickup outside convenience store

11 minutes ago
AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | Thaiger Phuket News

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution

23 minutes ago
Fake police scam targets Nonthaburi businesses with 2,000 baht tickets | Thaiger Crime News

Fake police scam targets Nonthaburi businesses with 2,000 baht tickets

40 minutes ago
Thief steals gold necklace worth 300,000 baht in Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Thief steals gold necklace worth 300,000 baht in Udon Thani hotel

1 hour ago
Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured

2 hours ago
Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges | Thaiger Bangkok News

Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges

2 hours ago
Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards

2 hours ago
Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir

2 hours ago
Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand | Thaiger Events

Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand

2 hours ago
Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot

2 hours ago
Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket

3 hours ago
Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes

3 hours ago
Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown

3 hours ago
Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

3 hours ago
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

3 hours ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

4 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

4 hours ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

4 hours ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

4 hours ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

20 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

20 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x