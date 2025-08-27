Thailand sees nearly 21 million tourists, 992 billion baht revenue

Tourism and Sports Minister Sarawong Thianthong revealed that nearly 21 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand in almost eight months, generating approximately 992 billion baht. Chinese tourists, numbering 3 million, surpassed Malaysians, making them the top visitors.

As of August 24, Thailand had welcomed 21 million foreign tourists since January 1, 2025, bringing in 992,058 million baht (US$30 million) in revenue. The top five nationalities included 3,025,170 Chinese visitors, 2,949,361 Malaysians, 1,526,404 Indians, 1,180,173 Russians, and 1,011,612 South Koreans.

From August 18 to August 24, there was a slowdown in tourist arrivals across all markets, attributed to the end of the summer holiday season in several countries and the conclusion of India’s long holiday period. This led to 562,870 foreign tourists, a decrease of 50,502 or 8.23% from the previous week, averaging 80,410 daily arrivals.

During this period, the top five foreign visitors were 93,158 Chinese, 79,061 Malaysians, 45,409 Indians, 28,199 South Koreans, and 27,515 Japanese. Indian tourists saw a decline of 17.31% compared to the previous week, while Japanese visitors decreased by 16.87%, South Koreans by 13.82%, Malaysians by 6.52%, and Chinese by 3.06%.

Looking ahead, foreign tourist arrivals are expected to stabilise, bolstered by the announcement of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 and promotional events. The government’s ease of travelling measures, including waiving the TM6 card and encouraging airlines to increase flights, are anticipated to facilitate travel to Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed its ambitious plan for 2026: to generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue and secure a spot among the world’s top 10 earners from tourism.

This target represents a 5% increase over this year, emphasising higher spending per visitor rather than simply increasing tourist arrivals. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool explained that the initiative, branded “The New Thailand,” aims to position the country as a premier destination for quality travel experiences.

The strategy highlights sustainable tourism, new attractions, and local community involvement, all while maintaining competitiveness in a volatile global market.