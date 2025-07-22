Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026

Flight shortages and weak regional demand threaten lofty revenue goals despite long-haul market momentum

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026
Photo courtesy of Daily Express

Thailand is chasing a high-stakes travel comeback — and it’s banking on quality over quantity to get there.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled its bold vision for 2026: raking in a staggering 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue and breaking into the world’s top 10 countries for tourism income.

It’s an ambitious leap — a 5% boost from this year — with the spotlight on boosting spending per tourist, not just counting heads.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the campaign, dubbed “The New Thailand,” is all about turning the kingdom into a global magnet for quality tourism.

The strategy focuses on sustainable travel, new attractions, and grassroots opportunities that benefit locals — all while staying competitive in a turbulent global market.

“We want to deliver value over volume,” Thapanee said. “This is about creating a lasting, meaningful tourism experience while strengthening local economies.”

Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026 | News by Thaiger
Photo of Thapanee Kiatphaibool courtesy of The Nation

Foreign visitors are expected to bring in 1.63 trillion baht — an 8% jump — while domestic tourism is projected to contribute 1.17 trillion baht, up 3% from a target of 214 million domestic trips. The revenue split would see 58% coming from international tourists and 42% from domestic travellers.

Related Articles

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong hinted that the government aims to push revenue even higher than the TAT’s targets.

But hurdles remain.

Short-haul markets have underperformed this year. By July 16, only 12.1 million arrivals were recorded — a 13.1% drop from last year, hitting just 42.8% of 2025’s target. The slow recovery of Chinese tourism remains a major concern.

“We’re still seeing safety concerns, economic slowdown in China, and flight capacity at only 78% of 2019 levels,” said TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific) Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai.

Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand Business News

Long-haul travel, however, is showing promise. Over 5.8 million long-haul travellers visited Thailand by July 13 — up 14% year-on-year.

New flight routes and strong forward bookings from Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas are helping, reported Bangkok Post.

“Despite geopolitical and economic pressures, travellers are still choosing Thailand,” said TAT Deputy Governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas Chiravadee Khunsub.

Notably, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Japan, and China have delivered promising growth — up 21%, 15%, 24%, and 30% respectively in the first five months of 2025.

Latest Thailand News
Fatal shooting at Uttaradit warehouse linked to property dispute Crime News

Fatal shooting at Uttaradit warehouse linked to property dispute

16 seconds ago
Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026 Business News

Thailand targets 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026

7 minutes ago
Education Minister’s jeans stir controversy over teacher dress code Thailand News

Education Minister’s jeans stir controversy over teacher dress code

15 minutes ago
Man arrested after targeting coin-operated car washes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested after targeting coin-operated car washes in Bangkok

34 minutes ago
Hippo-critically trained! Zoo drills escape with porky starlet Moo Deng (video) Thailand News

Hippo-critically trained! Zoo drills escape with porky starlet Moo Deng (video)

47 minutes ago
Border bombshell: Thailand blames Cambodia for landmine attack Thailand News

Border bombshell: Thailand blames Cambodia for landmine attack

55 minutes ago
Stranded boat captain rescued after 4 hours in Krabi sea Thailand News

Stranded boat captain rescued after 4 hours in Krabi sea

1 hour ago
Thai restaurants on the brink as costs soar and diners vanish Business News

Thai restaurants on the brink as costs soar and diners vanish

2 hours ago
Comedian involved in car and motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Comedian involved in car and motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Thaksin to attend secretive coalition dinner sparking influence row Thailand News

Thaksin to attend secretive coalition dinner sparking influence row

3 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills

3 hours ago
Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker Chiang Mai News

Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker

3 hours ago
Ex-Thai beauty queen accuses MP of shady 120k baht transfer Thailand News

Ex-Thai beauty queen accuses MP of shady 120k baht transfer

3 hours ago
Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya Pattaya News

Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand Thailand News

Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand

3 hours ago
Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video) Phuket News

Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video)

4 hours ago
Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia Thailand News

Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia

4 hours ago
Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht Crime News

Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht

4 hours ago
Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid Bangkok News

Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid

4 hours ago
Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off Visa Information

Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off

4 hours ago
Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation Bangkok News

Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation

4 hours ago
Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title Thailand News

Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title

5 hours ago
Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down

5 hours ago
Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

5 hours ago
Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order Pattaya News

Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order

5 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
56 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x