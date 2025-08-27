Red light ban hits Pattaya ambulances after Rayong crash

Foundation orders stricter rules after deadly crash sparks safety fears

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Pictures courtesy of STV Pattaya Facebook

Pattaya’s ambulance crews have been ordered to hit the brakes. A deadly smash in Rayong has sparked a new crackdown banning rescue vehicles from running red lights.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya has announced a strict directive forbidding ambulances and volunteer rescue vehicles from driving through red lights, even during emergencies.

The move follows a tragic crash in Ban Chang district, Rayong, where an ambulance ignored a traffic light and collided with another vehicle, leaving several people dead and many more injured.

Yesterday, August 26, Prasit Thongthitcharoen, President of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, confirmed that all drivers under his organisation must now strictly obey traffic signals.

“Officials have been continuously instructed not to run red lights, as they could cause serious accidents. They must also consider the safety of other road users and the officials themselves.”

Prasit stressed that while ambulances are expected to respond quickly to emergencies, the safety of both patients and the wider public comes first. The Rayong tragedy, he said, served as a reminder that cutting corners on the road can cost lives.

The foundation has now issued a written order reinforcing the ban, reported KhaoSod.

According to Prasit, all ambulances under the foundation are fully registered and staffed by personnel trained by the National Institute of Emergency Medicine. He added that the foundation always works closely with local police when responding to emergencies.

“In urgent situations, police officers are contacted to facilitate traffic flow, such as requesting a green light to allow vehicles to pass without risk.”

The directive aims to restore public confidence in Pattaya’s rescue services, which play a crucial role in responding to the city’s frequent traffic accidents and medical emergencies.

With concerns about reckless driving by emergency vehicles now under the spotlight, the foundation hopes its new rules will set a safety benchmark for rescue operations across Thailand.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
