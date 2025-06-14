PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

In a bold call for action, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has urged Thai diplomats around the world to take a more proactive approach to support the country’s economy, navigate shifting global dynamics, and maintain peace in the region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 annual meeting of Thai heads of missions in Bangkok, Paetongtarn outlined clear strategies for short- and long-term diplomatic goals.

“Thailand’s diplomatic corps must be the frontline drivers of economic growth,” the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader stated, emphasising the importance of supporting traditional sectors like agricultural exports and tourism.

She specifically pointed to the ongoing fruit exports to China, urging ambassadors to intervene at customs checkpoints to resolve logistical hurdles. With Thailand’s high food safety standards and vast agricultural resources, she called for embassies to explore new markets for Thai farmers.

A significant focus of Paetongtarn’s strategy is to position Thailand as a top destination for high-spending, long-stay tourists. She called for intensified cooperation in tackling issues like tourist safety, combatting fake news, and spreading accurate information during international incidents. She also urged the promotion of Thailand’s world-class healthcare and medical services, with the goal of establishing the country as a regional hub for medical tourism.

Looking to the future, Paetongtarn laid out plans to upgrade Thailand’s infrastructure, attract investment in emerging industries, and strengthen connectivity across land, sea, and air. She highlighted potential new routes, such as direct flights between Vietnam and Thailand’s northeast, which would improve regional accessibility.

Additionally, the Thai premier stressed the importance of engaging in international economic frameworks such as the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, BRICS, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Accelerating negotiations on Free Trade Agreements and investment protection was also a priority.

The prime minister also touched upon the need for workforce upskilling, citing the recent investments by global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS as a strong vote of confidence in Thailand’s future.

On foreign policy, Paetongtarn called on ambassadors to clearly communicate Thailand’s positions on key issues, such as US trade tariffs, the Myanmar crisis, and the ongoing dispute with Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.

“Thailand remains committed to peaceful conflict resolution,” she affirmed. “We do not want violence, and we will reaffirm our peaceful approach during the Joint Boundary Commission meeting with Cambodia.”

With this ambitious plan, Paetongtarn is positioning Thailand’s diplomatic corps as central to driving both economic growth and peaceful international relations.