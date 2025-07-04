Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push

Thailand is rolling out the green carpet for Bhutan as the two nations team up to redefine what sustainable tourism can look like.

In a landmark exchange last month, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted a high-level delegation from Bhutan’s Department of Tourism and the Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators for four days of hands-on learning and collaboration.

“This is more than a partnership, it’s a shared commitment to make tourism a force for good,” said TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, who welcomed the delegation alongside other senior officials.

From June 20 to 23, the Bhutanese team explored how Thailand is integrating sustainability into tourism policy, business practices, and community development.

TAT kicked off the programme by showcasing Thailand’s strategic roadmap aligned with international standards such as those of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). One standout example: The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, recognised with the Green Hotel Standard Plus certification for 2024–2027.

Over the next three days, the delegation travelled to Nan province, a region making headlines for its green initiatives and creative urban planning.

The group met Wilaiwan Budasa, Vice Governor of Nan, to discuss how the province is fostering inclusive tourism that benefits local communities.

They also toured leading sustainable businesses, including Nan Boutique Hotel and Resort, Cocoa Valley, Saengthong Resort, and Pupakannapua—all awarded for excellence in environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and community engagement.

One highlight was a guided tram ride through Nan Old Town, recently crowned Thailand’s first Green Destinations Gold Level awardee and the only destination in Asia to earn the accolade in 2025.

“The success stories in Nan prove that sustainable tourism isn’t just a buzzword—it’s achievable,” Pattaraanong said.

This visit builds on momentum from earlier in June, when Bhutan joined the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2025 in Khao Lak, Phang Nga. There, Bhutan participated alongside other Greater Mekong Subregion countries, laying the foundation for future cooperation, reported TAT News.

Under the ambitious Two countries, One destination banner, Thailand and Bhutan plan to develop joint travel products, share expertise, and promote meaningful experiences that balance economic growth with environmental care.

“This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era,” Pattaraanong said. “Together, we can inspire travellers and set a higher standard for sustainability across Asia.”