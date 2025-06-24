Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport

The Ministry of Transport is pushing full steam ahead with the second phase of its ambitious double-track railway development project, which will span a massive 1,249 kilometres and cost an eye-watering 297.9 billion baht.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who is overseeing the project, has promised significant benefits for the country’s transport system.

According to Suriya, the new railway network will reduce travel times by up to 30% by eliminating the delays caused by trains passing each other, and will boost punctuality across the board.

The project also aims to enhance safety, reduce accidents, and lower logistical costs, all while providing more efficient, affordable, and safer travel options for the public, said Suriya.

“This project will modernise Thailand’s transport infrastructure, cementing the country’s status as a key transportation hub in Southeast Asia.”

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has already submitted its proposal for the project to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

In line with NESDC’s recommendations, the SRT will focus on five key criteria to prioritise routes: passenger demand, freight demand, track capacity, economic and financial viability, and alignment with national policy goals.

An additional 11 secondary factors have also been factored in, including passenger forecasts, current passenger statistics, freight projections, and connectivity with both domestic and international networks.

High-priority routes include:

The 321-kilometre Surat Thani–Hat Yai–Songkhla route, which will require an estimated 66.27 billion baht investment.

The 218-kilometre Pak Nam Pho–Den Chai route, estimated to cost 81.14 billion baht.

The 168-kilometre Chumphon–Surat Thani route, which will need 30.42 billion baht.

Medium-priority routes include:

The 308-kilometre Jira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani route (44.1 billion baht).

The 189-kilometre Den Chai–Chiang Mai route (68.22 billion baht).

The least urgent project is the 45-kilometre Hat Yai–Padang Besar section, priced at 7.77 billion baht.

In response to feedback from NESDC, the SRT has refined its data, revising its passenger and freight volume forecasts. It has also updated its plans for train operations and track capacity, along with detailed investment breakdowns for each route.

The SRT has presented these updates to the NESDC, alongside a revenue-generating business strategy to maximise the potential of major railway stations and container yards, reported Bangkok Post.

One of the key goals of Phase 2 is to shift freight transport from road to rail, easing congestion and reducing environmental impact. Suriya concluded by reiterating that the project is not just about passenger transport but aims to revolutionise freight logistics in Thailand, enhancing the country’s overall economic competitiveness.