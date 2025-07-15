Thailand shelves tourist tax plan over fears of deterring visitors

Approved in 2023, the plan stalled over timing, economic concerns

Thailand shelves tourist tax plan over fears of deterring visitors
Photo of tourists at U-Tapao Airport courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thailand’s controversial 300-baht entry fee for foreign tourists has been kicked down the road yet again, with officials admitting that sluggish demand and global uncertainty make this the wrong moment to squeeze travellers’ wallets.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced that the long-discussed Travel Fee—dubbed the Kha Yeap Pan Din, meaning “stepping onto Thai soil”—will not be enforced in 2025 as previously planned.

Assistant Tourism Minister Chakrapol Tangsutthitham confirmed the delay, explaining that Minister Sorawong Thienthong had ordered a fresh review of the scheme after concluding that imposing the fee too soon could jeopardise Thailand’s fragile tourism recovery.

Photo of Chakrapol Tangsutthitham courtesy of The Nation

“We must wait to assess international tourist demand during the upcoming high season in Q4 this year,” Chakrapol said. “The ministry needs additional time to study the operational details and determine a fair fee structure based on the mode of travel—whether by air, land, rail, or sea.”

Under the current proposal, tourists arriving by air would pay 300 baht, while those crossing by land or sea would be charged 150 baht. Revenue from the fee is earmarked for improving tourist attractions and providing insurance coverage for visitors during their stay.

The scheme had been approved in principle by the Cabinet back in February 2023, but its rollout has repeatedly stalled amid concerns about timing and economic impact.

Tour operators and hospitality businesses have long argued that while Thailand remains popular, the cost of travel has already increased due to rising airfares and currency fluctuations. Some fear that additional charges could tip budget-conscious travellers towards other regional destinations like Vietnam or Malaysia.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Tourism officials insist the fee is reasonable and will ultimately benefit tourists themselves, but acknowledged that the timing must be right, reported The Nation.

“For now, we believe it’s better to postpone until Q2 or Q3 of 2026,” Chakrapol said. “By then, we should have clearer data on visitor trends and stronger confidence in the global economy.”

The decision comes as Thailand works to rebuild its tourism sector after the pandemic brought international arrivals to a standstill. Despite an impressive rebound in 2024, industry insiders warn that recovery is uneven and could easily be derailed by new costs or travel restrictions.

As for when the “stepping onto Thai soil” fee will step into reality, it looks like the wait will go on a little longer.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
