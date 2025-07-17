Thailand booms as Hat Yai steals budget travel spotlight

Thailand continues to attract record-breaking numbers of tourists in 2025, with Chinese, Malaysian, and South Korean travellers leading the way. Meanwhile, Hat Yai is gaining traction as one of Asia’s most affordable and exciting travel hotspots.

Agoda, one of Asia’s top digital travel platforms, has released fresh data showing Thailand continues to dominate regional tourism in the first half of 2025. The country remains a magnet for visitors from China, Malaysia, and South Korea, with Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket topping the list of most-booked destinations.

But the real surprise? Hat Yai is climbing the ranks. Known for its wallet-friendly appeal, the southern city has cemented its place as Thailand’s most affordable tourist hotspot, ranking among the top three cheapest destinations in Asia for two consecutive years. It’s especially popular with visitors from Malaysia and Singapore, thanks to its lively mix of culture, coastal charm, and easy access.

China continues to account for the highest number of tourists, but it’s South Korean travellers who are staying the longest, followed closely by tourists from Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Agoda’s booking data also reveals how specific nationalities gravitate toward unique destinations:

Koh Tao , beloved by travellers from China, Japan, and Singapore, is prized for its world-class diving.

Koh Pha Ngan , a hit with Malaysian visitors, strikes a perfect balance between serene landscapes and its infamous party scene.

Pathum Thani, just outside Bangkok, is gaining traction with South Korean tourists seeking a slice of local Thai life away from the crowds.

From January to June, Thailand welcomed around 16 million international visitors, generating an estimated 743.58 billion baht in revenue, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Government-led initiatives like the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, coupled with improved flight connectivity, have kept the tourism engine roaring, reported The Nation.

Meanwhile, Thai travellers are heading abroad to destinations like Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Seoul in search of their own adventures.

Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s Country Head for Thailand, said: “We are honoured to be the platform that travellers across Asia trust. We are proud to support tourism in Thailand by offering a variety of accommodation options, making travel easier and more enjoyable for all.”