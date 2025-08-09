Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit

Island aims to showcase innovation and leadership in eco-friendly travel industry practices

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket’s power players jetted to Fiji for a high-profile eco-tourism summit, returning with ideas, allies, and a mission to make next year’s event the island’s greenest showpiece yet.

A high-level Phuket delegation has returned from Fiji after taking part in the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC) 2025—a key step in preparing the island to host the world-class event next year.

The four-day conference, organised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, ran on August 5-8 at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort. It brought together industry leaders, government officials, and tourism professionals from across the globe to exchange ideas, showcase best practices, and promote the GSTC Criteria—internationally recognised standards for sustainable tourism.

Phuket’s delegation was led by Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai and included Director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Pattanachai Singhawara; President of the Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam; President of the Phuket Tourist Association Thaneth Tantipiriyakij; and a working group from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office.

Vice Governor Samawit said the conference had been a golden opportunity to learn from global experts and study the latest innovations in sustainable tourism.

“The knowledge and partnerships gained here will strengthen our preparations for hosting GSTC 2026 and help elevate Phuket’s image as a leader in sustainable tourism.”

Phuket will host the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference 2026 on April 21-24, with hundreds of international delegates expected to attend. Organisers say the event will further cement the island’s status as a model destination balancing tourism growth with environmental and cultural preservation, reported The Phuket News.

Industry insiders believe the conference could deliver a significant boost to Phuket’s global reputation, attracting eco-conscious travellers and strengthening business opportunities in the green tourism sector.

With GSTC 2026 now less than a year away, preparations on the island are expected to ramp up in the coming months, with government, private sector, and community groups working together to ensure Phuket delivers a conference to remember—and a blueprint for greener tourism in the years to come.

