New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax

Minister aims to boost safety and services through new levy plan

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
105 1 minute read
New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s newly appointed Minister of Tourism and Sports, Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, has announced plans to finally implement the long-discussed 300-baht tourism tax during his four-month tenure.

The minister insists the fee will directly benefit visitors through insurance coverage and improved travel infrastructure.

Speaking yesterday, October 3, Atthakorn urged all relevant agencies to “clearly communicate the benefits” of the policy to international tourists. He admitted the idea has faced resistance in the past, with concerns that an added cost could discourage travellers or damage Thailand’s image as an affordable destination.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and positive messaging.

“If we impose this tax, we must communicate how much tourists could benefit from it.”

New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax | News by Thaiger
Photo of Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn courtesy of The Nation

The concept of a tourism levy was first introduced in 2020 and approved by Cabinet in February 2023. However, it stalled after successive tourism ministers hesitated to enforce it amid fears of backlash from both the travel industry and social media users.

Under the current proposal, foreign tourists arriving by air would be charged 300 baht per entry, while those entering by land or sea would pay 150 baht. The money would fund a special insurance scheme for travellers and support the development of tourist facilities across the country.

Related Articles

Atthakorn’s announcement signals a renewed push to implement the tax, even as officials acknowledge that public opinion remains divided. The minister said the scheme must be framed as a reinvestment in safety, quality, and long-term sustainability for Thailand’s tourism sector.

New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

During his first visit to the ministry, Atthakorn also outlined plans to launch fresh tourism campaigns in the fourth quarter aimed at boosting arrivals and domestic spending. The ministry expects to use the remaining budget from a 1.76-billion-baht domestic travel subsidy by the end of October.

The government hopes to restore foreign visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels of nearly 40 million per year. So far, Thailand is on track to attract about 33.4 million tourists this year, slightly down from last year’s 35.5 million, reported Bangkok Post.

While details of the new campaigns and the exact start date for the levy remain under discussion, Atthakorn confirmed that quarterly targets will be set to track progress into early next year.

Latest Thailand News
Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi

17 seconds ago
New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax | Thaiger Tourism News

New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax

27 minutes ago
Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police

55 minutes ago
Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9

3 hours ago
Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water | Thaiger Politics News

Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water

4 hours ago
Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue

4 hours ago
New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

5 hours ago
Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions

5 hours ago
Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

22 hours ago
2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

22 hours ago
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger Crime News

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

22 hours ago
Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin | Thaiger Finance

Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin

22 hours ago
Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims

23 hours ago
The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season | Thaiger Events

The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season

23 hours ago
Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht

23 hours ago
Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check

23 hours ago
The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea | Thaiger Phuket Travel

The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea

23 hours ago
Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom

24 hours ago
Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video)

24 hours ago
British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post | Thaiger South Thailand News

British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post

1 day ago
Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn

1 day ago
Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography | Thaiger Thailand News

Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography

1 day ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
105 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.