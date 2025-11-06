Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

A Frenchman and two Thai nationals saved a heartbroken woman from a suicide attempt in the Chao Phraya River in Chai Nat province yesterday, November 5.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared by Channel 7, showed the woman, aged around 30, climbing over a riverside fence before jumping into the water. The incident occurred in the Mueang Chai Nat district at around 2.30pm.

Witnesses shouted for help, prompting David, a 52 year old Frenchman, to assist the woman. David had been sitting outside his rented riverside home when he heard the commotion. The water level was high, and the current was strong due to recent heavy rainfall, making the situation even more dangerous.

The woman appeared exhausted and was close to drowning. David jumped into the river to help, joined by two Thai men. Another witness threw a ring buoy into the water for the woman to hold onto.

Thanks to their quick actions, the woman was rescued and rushed to the hospital for a health checkup. Channel 7 reported that her suicide attempt was believed to be motivated by heartbreak, though no further details were made public.

In an interview with the media, David spoke in Thai…

“No problem. Men from Marseille love water. I’ve lived in this house for over six years, but never dared step into the Chao Phraya River before. I usually go to Koh Samui or Pattaya instead. I wasn’t the only one helping the woman, some Thai men joined me too.”

David added that he is an experienced swimmer and once competed in water sports, a background he credits with helping to save the woman’s life.

In a similar story reported in February last year, a foreign couple rescued an elderly Thai woman from drowning in the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya province.

The woman accidentally fell into the river while trying to board a boat. The foreign man quickly dived in to pull her to safety, and he and his girlfriend comforted her until she recovered from the shock.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.