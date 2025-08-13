Fatal accident at Prachin Buri steel plant claims worker’s life

A fatal accident occurred at a steel manufacturing plant in Prachin Buri province yesterday, August 12, resulting in the death of a 25 year old Myanmar national, Wai Pyo Aung, and serious injuries to a fellow worker. The incident involved molten steel at temperatures exceeding 1,600 degrees Celsius.

The accident happened at a facility equipped with large steel furnaces used to melt metal before it is poured into moulds. A machine was transferring molten steel from a furnace when it erupted, causing the liquid to splash over several metres. Wai Pyo Aung was working beneath the machine when the molten steel splashed onto him, resulting in fatal injuries.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittiphong Sihabut of the Rabo Phai Police Station was notified of the incident and coordinated with medical personnel from Sri Maha Bodhi Hospital and forensic experts from Prachin Buri province to examine the scene.

Evidence was collected, including photographs and witness statements, to assist in the investigation. The machinery involved was also inspected to determine the cause of the accident.

District chief Juthamas Bua Phuean, along with officials from the Prachin Buri Provincial Industry Office and the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, visited the site to investigate the incident. Initial findings indicate that the overhead crane failed to stop, causing the molten steel container to hit a structure, leading to the tragic accident.

The Prachin Buri Provincial Industry Office has ordered the plant to halt operations in the affected area and submit a safety improvement plan within 30 days.

The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare has requested the company to meet for further investigation. The local subdistrict administration organisation has instructed the company to present crane inspection results and will inspect the building as part of the ongoing investigation, reported KhaoSod.

The Rabo Phai police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and any possible violations. Additionally, the district chief has urged the company to enhance safety measures and provide immediate assistance to the deceased and injured workers.