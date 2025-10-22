Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push

The Ministry of Interior has issued a sweeping order banning all poker and card games across Thailand, in line with the government’s strict anti-gambling policy.

Signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the order No. 3179/2568 was made public today, October 22, and takes immediate effect. It fully revokes a previous order from July and suspends all existing and future permits for poker or card game-related gambling activities.

This move comes after Anutin announced the Cabinet’s social policy to Parliament on September 29, pledging to crack down on all forms of illegal gambling. The policy also stated that the government would not legalise gambling or support the establishment of entertainment complexes that incorporate gambling activities.

Importantly, the ban targets all forms of gambling disguised as sports, with poker specifically cited as an example.

“To ensure all operations align with national policy, we have suspended all poker and card game permits effective immediately.”

The decision is backed by Section 17 of the Gambling Act B.E. 2478 (1935), giving the minister authority to revoke gambling licences and amend regulations as needed. The announcement marks a significant shift in how recreational gambling, particularly card games, is treated under Thai law.

Anutin also chaired the Royal Thai Police Commission meeting on the same day, where further anti-crime measures were discussed. When asked about former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation as Pheu Thai Party leader, Anutin claimed he was unaware:

“Not yet. We’ve been in a meeting since morning.”

A police spokesperson is expected to announce additional outcomes from the meeting in due course.

While poker enthusiasts may be disappointed, the government insists the ban is necessary to prevent gambling-related crime and financial harm. Officials warned that even poker nights disguised as friendly games could fall foul of the new directive, according to The Standard and Thairath.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its stance:

“There will be no support for any form of gambling under this administration, whether traditional, digital, or disguised as sport.”

The order is now in full effect nationwide.