Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand’s urban skies

Autonomous aircraft set for trials in tourism and transport zones

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
79 1 minute read
Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand’s urban skies | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Mundo GEO

A Chinese drone firm has launched Thailand’s first flying taxi trials in partnership with local regulators to test autonomous aircraft for urban transport.

Aviation giant EHang has launched Thailand’s first Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Sandbox Initiative, marking a major milestone in the race to bring flying taxis to Southeast Asia.

Unveiled in Bangkok, the initiative was created in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and several regional firms. It allows EHang to conduct live trial operations of its EH216-S electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft under a dedicated regulatory framework.

Test flights have now begun in Bangkok, with plans to expand to tourism hotspots, including Pattaya, Koh Larn, Phuket and Koh Samui. The sandbox zones will serve as real-world test beds for technology, safety procedures and integration with Thailand’s unmanned traffic systems.

Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand's urban skies | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of EHang official Instagram

During the launch event, the EH216-S completed several autonomous point-to-point flights, impressing officials from the Ministry of Transport and CAAT, as well as representatives from project partners such as Aerial Sea Ventures, Bangkok Airways, VietJet, China Harbour Engineering Company and Malaysia’s Tahira Group.

EHang’s Chief Financial Officer, Conor Yang, said the sandbox could serve as a model for regional growth.

“Our goal is to leverage the operational and regulatory framework established here as a model for other Southeast Asian markets, bringing safe, sustainable AAM to the wider region.”

Related Articles

Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand's urban skies | News by Thaiger

CAAT Director General, Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, praised Thailand’s “safety-led” approach to innovation and said the country was on track to become the first in the world to launch commercial eVTOL services.

“We’re proving the technology works before we scale.”

The Ministry of Transport added that the project is aligned with Thailand’s commitment to carbon neutrality and smart city development. Deputy Permanent Secretary Panya Chupanit said AAM would support the country’s goals for clean, connected, and modern transport solutions, according to ZAG Daily.

The sandbox rollout follows EHang’s earlier human-carrying flight demonstration in Bangkok last November and reflects Thailand’s growing ambition to lead Southeast Asia’s urban air mobility revolution.

Latest Thailand News
Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft

7 seconds ago
Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand&#8217;s urban skies | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand’s urban skies

8 minutes ago
Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push

29 minutes ago
Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction

41 minutes ago
UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

2 hours ago
Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute

2 hours ago
Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

3 hours ago
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery

4 hours ago
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

4 hours ago
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

4 hours ago
Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears

4 hours ago
LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025 | Thaiger Finance

LBX brings the F1 action to iFX EXPO Asia 2025

4 hours ago
Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims

4 hours ago
Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

20 hours ago
Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

20 hours ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

20 hours ago
Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

21 hours ago
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

21 hours ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

21 hours ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

22 hours ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

22 hours ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

23 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
79 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.