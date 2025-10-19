Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

Over 400,000 illegal URLs uncovered across Thailand

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)11 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025
1,113 1 minute read
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Over 400,000 URLs associated with illegal gambling, e-cigarettes, and alcohol advertisements have been detected this year, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES).

Chomparee Chompurat, inspector-general of the DES, stated that a survey was conducted on websites potentially breaching the law from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2025.

The findings revealed a significant increase in illegal websites, jumping from 60,000 URLs in 2024 to 400,000 URLs in 2025. Gambling sites, in particular, saw a fourfold rise from 62,213 URLs in 2024 to 307,538 URLs in 2025.

Websites related to e-cigarettes and alcohol advertising are also rapidly expanding online. The ministry has raised concerns about the impact of these platforms on children and youth.

Consequently, the DES has partnered with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) to enhance online media oversight and promote digital literacy nationwide.

This collaboration seeks to integrate data systems, develop health-oriented online monitoring, and foster safer digital practices through policy initiatives, research, and community involvement.

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | News by Thaiger
Image credit to freepik

In parallel, the government’s intensified efforts against cybercrime have led to the dismantling of several significant gambling networks. A collaborative operation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) uncovered annual cash flows exceeding 15.2 billion baht across various platforms.

Related Articles

One of the largest networks, “APP.789HENG,” reportedly moved over 14.4 billion baht annually through 44 bank accounts, some held by foreign nationals. Police have issued 36 arrest warrants and detained 15 suspects, including Chinese national “Siyi Du,” believed to be a primary financier.

In another case, the “SEXYBACCARAT4” network managed approximately 600 million baht per year, resulting in 16 warrants and eight arrests.

Other networks, such as HUAYRICH, MUNGME168, and LOT1669, were linked to online lotteries, proxy bank accounts, and money laundering rings involving minors and mule account operators.

In similar newsm Cyber police arrested administrators of the online gambling site FAST24h and seized illegal firearms and ammunition, highlighting the growing nexus between online gambling networks and violent crime.

The raid, announced on June 17, uncovered significant evidence including weapons, computers and bank records tied to illicit operations.

During recent nationwide raids, police seized weapons, computers, and financial records, according to the Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

9 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

9 hours ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

11 hours ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

11 hours ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

11 hours ago
Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

13 hours ago
Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient&#8217;s death in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient’s death in Krabi

13 hours ago
Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident

13 hours ago
Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple

14 hours ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

1 day ago
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

1 day ago
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

1 day ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

1 day ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

1 day ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

1 day ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

1 day ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

2 days ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

2 days ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

2 days ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

2 days ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

2 days ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

2 days ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)11 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025
1,113 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.