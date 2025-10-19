Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

Over 400,000 URLs associated with illegal gambling, e-cigarettes, and alcohol advertisements have been detected this year, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES).

Chomparee Chompurat, inspector-general of the DES, stated that a survey was conducted on websites potentially breaching the law from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2025.

The findings revealed a significant increase in illegal websites, jumping from 60,000 URLs in 2024 to 400,000 URLs in 2025. Gambling sites, in particular, saw a fourfold rise from 62,213 URLs in 2024 to 307,538 URLs in 2025.

Websites related to e-cigarettes and alcohol advertising are also rapidly expanding online. The ministry has raised concerns about the impact of these platforms on children and youth.

Consequently, the DES has partnered with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) to enhance online media oversight and promote digital literacy nationwide.

This collaboration seeks to integrate data systems, develop health-oriented online monitoring, and foster safer digital practices through policy initiatives, research, and community involvement.

In parallel, the government’s intensified efforts against cybercrime have led to the dismantling of several significant gambling networks. A collaborative operation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) uncovered annual cash flows exceeding 15.2 billion baht across various platforms.

One of the largest networks, “APP.789HENG,” reportedly moved over 14.4 billion baht annually through 44 bank accounts, some held by foreign nationals. Police have issued 36 arrest warrants and detained 15 suspects, including Chinese national “Siyi Du,” believed to be a primary financier.

In another case, the “SEXYBACCARAT4” network managed approximately 600 million baht per year, resulting in 16 warrants and eight arrests.

Other networks, such as HUAYRICH, MUNGME168, and LOT1669, were linked to online lotteries, proxy bank accounts, and money laundering rings involving minors and mule account operators.

In similar newsm Cyber police arrested administrators of the online gambling site FAST24h and seized illegal firearms and ammunition, highlighting the growing nexus between online gambling networks and violent crime.

The raid, announced on June 17, uncovered significant evidence including weapons, computers and bank records tied to illicit operations.

During recent nationwide raids, police seized weapons, computers, and financial records, according to the Bangkok Post.