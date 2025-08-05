Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has signed an order to legalise poker gambling, paving the way for the game to be recognised as an international sport and potentially opening doors for future competitions on Thai soil.

Speaking to the media yesterday, August 4, Phumtham confirmed he had signed a ministerial order legalising poker under specific conditions.

“It’s a sensitive matter that needs thorough legal consideration. We view poker as a competitive sport, but regulations must be reviewed to ensure appropriateness.”

The decision was made in the form of Ministry of Interior Order No. 2253/2568, which officially revoked the long-standing Ministry of Interior Order No. 490/2501, dated July 28, 1958. That order had effectively banned poker under Schedule B, No. 21 of the Gambling Act 1935.

Phumtham emphasised that while the ban has been lifted, this is not a free-for-all. The legal green light applies strictly on a case-by-case basis.

“We must regulate it properly. Oversight will be key,” he said, hinting at the formation of a special committee to oversee necessary amendments to current gambling laws.

Asked whether he was concerned about the risk of gambling addiction, Phumtham replied: “Make it legal.”

The acting prime minister said that many global sports bodies already recognise poker as a legitimate sport, and Thailand must adapt if it wants to host international events, reported Thai PBS.

Although the new order is already in effect, Phumtham emphasised that additional legal work is still needed.

“We’ll review the entire system,” he said, pointing out the need to align with modern-day realities while preventing abuse.

Critics fear the change could open the floodgates to broader gambling activities in a country where betting remains heavily restricted. But supporters argue that legalisation — with safeguards — could boost tourism and elevate Thailand’s position in the global competitive poker scene.

Last month, Thailand’s controversial casino bill faced collapse as ministers scrambled to defuse public backlash. The government was expected to withdraw the Entertainment Complex Bill ahead of the July 9 parliamentary session, following growing political divisions and mounting pressure from anti-gambling groups who submitted a petition demanding its permanent cancellation.