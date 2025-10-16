Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire

Thailand has voiced support for a US-led crackdown on scam networks operating in Southeast Asia, aligning with its own efforts to combat transnational crime.

In a statement released on Monday, October 13, the Thai Foreign Ministry said it shared Washington’s resolve in dismantling scam networks that prey on victims across the region, often through violence, forced labour, and sophisticated fraud.

“Thailand reaffirms its resolute determination to eliminate online scams and scam centres.”

The announcement followed a major US operation that saw federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unseal charges against Chen Zhi, chairman of Cambodia’s Prince Holding Group. The 38 year old businessman stands accused of running a vast scam empire involving wire fraud, money laundering, forced labour, and bribery.

Prosecutors allege Chen and his network used online gambling and crypto mining operations to clean their profits, buying luxury yachts, private jets, and even a Picasso painting with the proceeds.

The US government has already seized over US$14 billion (approximately 518 billion baht) in Bitcoin linked to the case. Police say the syndicate used brutal tactics, including violence against trafficked workers, to sustain their illegal business.

Last year alone, Americans lost at least US$10 billion to scams based in Southeast Asia—a staggering 66% increase compared to 2023, according to the US Treasury Department. It labelled Prince Holding Group a “dominant player” in the global scam ecosystem.

Thailand said the crackdown closely aligns with its own efforts to work with international partners and bring transnational criminals to justice, reported Thai PBS World.

“We are committed to further enhancing cooperation with the United States, as part of our longstanding security partnership. We will also strengthen ties with other countries and global organisations to address this serious crime effectively and expeditiously.”

Online scams in Southeast Asia have increasingly been linked to human trafficking operations, where victims are lured into scam compounds and forced to work under threat of violence. Many of these centres are located in border areas of countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.