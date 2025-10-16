Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel

Police suspect suicide after a foreign man fell to his death from the 16th floor of a hotel in Silom, Bangkok, yesterday, October 15.

Officers from Yannawa Police Station were alerted to the fatal fall at around 4.15pm. The body of a foreign man, whose identity remains under investigation, was found in the car park of a well-known hotel near the Decho Intersection on Silom Road in Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

A doctor from the Police General Hospital and rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation later arrived at the scene.

According to a report by Matichon, the man is believed to have been between 35 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and black trousers. His skull was fractured, and both his arms and legs were broken. No identification documents were found on him.

Investigator Apisak Niyomsuk from Yannawa Police Station told the media that an initial investigation revealed the man had checked into the hotel earlier that afternoon and was staying on the 16th floor. Witnesses reported that he appeared stressed and restless before the incident.

Police believe the man jumped from the balcony of his room. Authorities are now working to confirm his identity and determine the exact cause of death.

In a similar incident, a 25 year old foreign woman fell to her death from the seventh floor of a hotel in Bangkok on September 20.

Her boyfriend claimed that they had been smoking cannabis with another male friend before the incident. He told police that the woman had expressed suicidal thoughts after using marijuana.

Officers reportedly continued their investigation into the man’s account and the true cause of her death, but the results were not made public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.