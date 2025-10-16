Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel

Witnesses say foreigner appear anxious before fatal plunge

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ TalknewsOnline

Police suspect suicide after a foreign man fell to his death from the 16th floor of a hotel in Silom, Bangkok, yesterday, October 15.

Officers from Yannawa Police Station were alerted to the fatal fall at around 4.15pm. The body of a foreign man, whose identity remains under investigation, was found in the car park of a well-known hotel near the Decho Intersection on Silom Road in Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

A doctor from the Police General Hospital and rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation later arrived at the scene.

According to a report by Matichon, the man is believed to have been between 35 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and black trousers. His skull was fractured, and both his arms and legs were broken. No identification documents were found on him.

Foreign man body found in car park near Bangkok hotel
Photo via Matichon

Investigator Apisak Niyomsuk from Yannawa Police Station told the media that an initial investigation revealed the man had checked into the hotel earlier that afternoon and was staying on the 16th floor. Witnesses reported that he appeared stressed and restless before the incident.

Police believe the man jumped from the balcony of his room. Authorities are now working to confirm his identity and determine the exact cause of death.

Foreigner suspected of committing suicide by jumping off Silom hotel
Photo via Matichon

In a similar incident, a 25 year old foreign woman fell to her death from the seventh floor of a hotel in Bangkok on September 20.

Related Articles

Her boyfriend claimed that they had been smoking cannabis with another male friend before the incident. He told police that the woman had expressed suicidal thoughts after using marijuana.

Officers reportedly continued their investigation into the man’s account and the true cause of her death, but the results were not made public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.