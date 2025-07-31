12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai

Some suspects injured after jumping from second floor window to avoid arrest

Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Photo via Chiang Mai News

Police arrested 12 Chinese nationals yesterday, July 30, for operating a call centre scam from a pool villa in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

Officers from Provincial Police Region 5 and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided the villa in the Mae Rim district following a tip-off that it was being used as a base for the scam.

According to Chiang Mai News, several suspects attempted to flee during the raid by jumping from the second floor of the villa. Eight were reportedly injured in the escape attempt, with one suffering a broken leg and others sustaining scratches and bruises.

Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, Thawatchai Pongwiwat, reported that a total of 18 suspects, 12 Chinese and six Burmese nationals, were arrested at the scene.

Thawatchai stated that the Chinese suspects had entered Thailand on tourist and student visas and had been renting the pool villa for around three months. They allegedly worked in shifts around the clock and rarely left the premises.

Chinese cal lcentre scammers
Photo via Chiang Mai News

A search of the villa uncovered tools used in the operation, including 32 mobile phones, eight computers, and numerous SIM cards.

The gang primarily targeted Chinese victims, deceiving them into purchasing fake products and services or convincing them to transfer money by fabricating financial problems or flight-related issues.

Each Chinese scammer reportedly earned between 10,000 to 100,000 yuan per month (approximately 50,000 to 500,000 baht). Police are now working to identify and apprehend the ringleader behind the operation.

Chinese caught operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai
Photo via Chiang Mai News

The report did not provide details about the six Burmese suspects, who are believed to have worked as housemaids for the gang. Officers suspect the operation is linked to a larger international scam network based overseas.

No information was given regarding the specific legal charges or penalties faced by the suspects.

Chinese scammers arrested in Chiang Mai
Photo via Chiang Mai News

In another recent crackdown on call centre scams, the police arrested a Chinese man at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. He posed as a bank official to swindle money from Thai victims.

He tricked the victims into installing a malicious application, which he then used to access their bank accounts. The total loss in this case was approximately 1.5 million baht.

