Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 25, at 1.30pm, 100 Myanmar nationals were apprehended for illegally entering Thailand through natural routes. The group, comprising 62 men and 38 women, navigated their way through forests and waterways over four days, eventually being captured in Kanchanaburi province.

The operation was initiated by Kanchanaburi Governor Athisan Intra, Major General Atsadawut Panyarachun, commander of the 9th Infantry Division, and Police Major General Pornchai Chalordet, Kanchanaburi provincial police commander. They instructed their teams to vigilantly monitor and prevent illegal activities, focusing on the smuggling of Myanmar nationals across the Thai-Myanmar border in Sangkhla Buri district.

The breakthrough came when rangers from Khao Laem National Park observed a trail of footprints leading into the forest. This prompted a pursuit which led to the discovery of the group hiding near a reservoir close to the Pom Pee viewpoint in Khao Laem National Park, approximately 5 to 6 kilometres from Chong Uar Checkpoint.

The officials apprehended all people and transported them to the Chong Uar Checkpoint for processing. Initial inspections of their belongings revealed no illegal items.

Through an interpreter, the detainees explained that they originated from various cities in Myanmar and congregated in Phaya Tong Su district. A Myanmar guide then led them across the border using natural pathways.

Their journey included both vehicular and boat travel, taking four days to reach the forested area. While waiting for transport to the interior of Thailand, they were arrested by officials.

100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The detainees were taken to Sangkhla Buri Police Station for further questioning to identify the smuggling network involved. They face charges for illegal entry and will be deported following legal proceedings.

This operation was led by multiple officials, including Police Colonel Banjong Amarit, Police Colonel Kritchai Thongyu, Sangkhla Buri district chief Suriyasak Mueanouam, and several other high-ranking military and police officers involved in the investigation and prosecution of the offenders, reported KhaoSod.

