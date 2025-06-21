Poipet casinos offer promotions to lure back Thai gamblers

Casino operators in Poipet, Cambodia, are implementing enticing travel promotions to attract Thai gamblers back after a noticeable decline in cross-border visits due to increased security measures at the Thai-Cambodian border.

A local source noted that smaller gates at the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district remain operational to facilitate students travelling to school. The official opening of the checkpoint on the Thai side occurs at 8am, with a strict immigration ban on Thai gamblers and casino workers heading to Poipet for its entertainment facilities. Meanwhile, the Cambodian checkpoint opens at 9am, allowing vendors from Rong Kluea Market to cross by foot or vehicle.

The announcement of the gambling ban on Tuesday, June 17, led to a significant reduction in Thai nationals travelling to Cambodia, with only a handful crossing the border in the first hour of operations yesterday, June 20. Some opted to reach Poipet via natural border crossings, while others flew into Phnom Penh or Siem Reap, continuing their journey by car.

This decrease in Thai visitors has impacted casino revenues, prompting some establishments to close temporarily due to their dependence on Thai clientele, who make up over 90% of their patronage. In response, Poipet’s casinos and entertainment venues have introduced promotions to lure Thai visitors. These include hotel room discounts and limousine pickups from airports, alongside offers such as flights from Bangkok to Siem Reap and “luxury-class” vans for a three-hour transfer to Poipet.

Many Thais employed in Cambodian casinos are reportedly leaving their jobs due to persistent power outages, slow internet connections, and concerns over border checkpoint operating times, reported Bangkok Post.

On Thursday, the Burapha Force apprehended six casino workers attempting to cross into Poipet via a natural border at Baan Mai Khok Sabaeng in Aranyaprathet district’s Tha Kham. They claimed to work at the Crown Casino in the city, earning a monthly salary of 20,000 baht.