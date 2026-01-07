Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai woman filed a bizarre complaint at Bang Khen Police Station, claiming a man named 'Colonel Sanders' and a homeless man attempted to strangle her outside a shopping mall.

The police officer, suspecting the woman may be under the influence or experiencing mental health issues, humorously engaged with her while pretending to process her complaint.

The TikTok video of the incident went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers who questioned its authenticity and shared humorous comments about the situation.

The police officer has not clarified whether the incident was genuine or staged for social media, leaving the public to speculate on its nature.

Bangkok police have gone viral after sharing a video of a Thai woman filing a bizarre complaint against “Colonel Sanders” and a homeless man, accusing them of attempting to physically assault her.

The clip was shared by a police officer from Bang Khen Police Station on his TikTok account, @tonkhow_copnurse, on Monday, January 5. In the video, the woman is seen speaking to the officer while making a formal complaint. She claimed…

“His name is Phu Phan (meaning Colonel in Thai) and his surname is Sanders. He tried to strangle me outside Zeer Rangsit shopping mall. He followed me from Rangsit to Kasetsart University. He also ordered a homeless man to control me.”

The woman was in a black lace dress and a red hat and was in full makeup, giving the impression that she may have recently attended a party or music festival.

The officer appeared to suspect that the woman was under the influence of alcohol or experiencing mental health issues. Despite this, he calmly played along with the situation and pretended to formally receive her complaint.

When the officer asked to see her identification card, the woman refused, saying she had lost it. Instead, she asked police to check her Facebook account, telling the officer that the account name was “I’m a crazy person, I’m insane.”

The video showed the officer humorously pretending to enter her complaint into a computer system before escorting her out of the police station. At the end of the clip, the woman was seen carrying several paper shopping bags, along with a plastic bag from McDonald’s.

The officer then jokingly asked why she chose McDonald’s over KFC. She replied…

“No, I don’t like KFC. I have an issue with its founder.”

She told the officer she planned to walk home. Before parting ways, the officer complimented her dress and makeup and wished her well.

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting mixed reactions. Some netizens questioned whether the incident was staged for social media content or if it was a genuine encounter at the police station. Others flooded the comments with jokes including…

“She was hired by McDonald’s to slander its rival.”

“Who’s going to run KFC if Sanders gets arrested?”

“Can I report Colonel Sanders because the chicken pieces are smaller than in the ads?”

“I just saw the suspect. He was wearing white and had grey hair!”

Some users also commented on the woman’s appearance, saying she looked beautiful and expressing sympathy if she was struggling with mental health issues.

As of now, the police officer has not responded to the comments and has not clarified whether the video depicted a real incident or was staged for entertainment purposes.