Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

Relatives seek protection and full accountability after 52-year-old beaten to death in Bangkok

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 10:38 AM
171 2 minutes read
Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault | Thaiger

Relatives of a 52-year-old man who was fatally assaulted in Bangkok have demanded justice, questioning why only one suspect has been arrested despite evidence that the attack involved a large group. The family says it is living in fear after receiving threats from people believed to be connected to the case.

The assault occurred at about 11.40pm on December 30, 2025, in Soi Pracha Songkhro 27, Din Daeng district. The victim, identified as Yutthana, was attacked following a dispute that escalated rapidly into a violent group assault. He later died from his injuries despite emergency medical treatment.

On January 3, 2026, reporters visited Wat Phromwongsaram, Hall 8, where funeral rites for the deceased were being held. Yutthana’s partner, Alisa Phumphrabu, 44, said the incident began when the victim went to a nearby convenience store close to their home. On his way, he was involved in a minor collision with a group of teenagers.Photo via Siam News

According to her account, the argument could not be resolved at the scene. The opposing group later contacted others, resulting in dozens of people gathering. The group allegedly chased and assaulted Yutthana with extreme violence. Alisa said she was also threatened during the chaos and sustained injuries while trying to intervene.

She managed to escape and sought help at Huai Khwang Police Station. Police coordinated with rescue workers to transport Yutthana to Rajavithi Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he died from his injuries.

Investigators from Din Daeng Police Station later sought an arrest warrant. On January 1, 2026, a 19-year-old suspect, identified as Thara, was charged with causing bodily harm resulting in death and taken into custody. However, the suspect was later granted bail, a decision that caused deep distress among the victim’s relatives.

Alisa said the family is troubled by the fact that only one person has been charged, despite multiple attackers being involved. She added that members of the group have made threatening remarks, leaving her afraid to leave her home. She also expressed concern that some individuals involved are reportedly receiving treatment for mental illness, raising fears about unpredictable behaviour.

Related Articles

On January 4, 2026, political figures including Peerapan Salirathavipak and Chanatat Pathamaphuwadol attended a separate funeral service at the same temple. After the ceremony, the victim’s relatives approached them to request assistance.

Peerapan said he would closely monitor the investigation. He stated that the case appears to involve a group assault and urged police to conduct a thorough review of CCTV footage in the area. He said identifying all perpetrators and prosecuting them under the law was essential to restoring public confidence and delivering justice to the victim’s family. Source Khaosod.

Latest Thailand News
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

21 minutes ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

21 minutes ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

23 minutes ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

40 minutes ago
Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns

1 hour ago
Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

1 hour ago
Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC | Thaiger Thailand News

Police to submit online gambling bribery file to NACC

1 hour ago
Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia allows 162 Thais to return, 6 wanted by police

1 hour ago
YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police | Thaiger Hot News

YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police

3 hours ago
Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview

18 hours ago
Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

19 hours ago
Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village

19 hours ago
Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested

19 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown

20 hours ago
Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

20 hours ago
Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road | Thaiger Thailand News

Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

20 hours ago
Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030

21 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained

21 hours ago
Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice | Thaiger Thailand News

Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice

21 hours ago
Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Green sea turtle Phuket Karon beach nesting event | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Green sea turtle Phuket Karon beach nesting event

23 hours ago
Power bank explosion injures woman in market | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank explosion injures woman in market

23 hours ago
Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’

24 hours ago
Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident

1 day ago
Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 10:38 AM
171 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.