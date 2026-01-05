Family questions lone arrest in fatal Din Daeng group assault

Relatives of a 52-year-old man who was fatally assaulted in Bangkok have demanded justice, questioning why only one suspect has been arrested despite evidence that the attack involved a large group. The family says it is living in fear after receiving threats from people believed to be connected to the case.

The assault occurred at about 11.40pm on December 30, 2025, in Soi Pracha Songkhro 27, Din Daeng district. The victim, identified as Yutthana, was attacked following a dispute that escalated rapidly into a violent group assault. He later died from his injuries despite emergency medical treatment.

On January 3, 2026, reporters visited Wat Phromwongsaram, Hall 8, where funeral rites for the deceased were being held. Yutthana’s partner, Alisa Phumphrabu, 44, said the incident began when the victim went to a nearby convenience store close to their home. On his way, he was involved in a minor collision with a group of teenagers.

According to her account, the argument could not be resolved at the scene. The opposing group later contacted others, resulting in dozens of people gathering. The group allegedly chased and assaulted Yutthana with extreme violence. Alisa said she was also threatened during the chaos and sustained injuries while trying to intervene.

She managed to escape and sought help at Huai Khwang Police Station. Police coordinated with rescue workers to transport Yutthana to Rajavithi Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he died from his injuries.

Investigators from Din Daeng Police Station later sought an arrest warrant. On January 1, 2026, a 19-year-old suspect, identified as Thara, was charged with causing bodily harm resulting in death and taken into custody. However, the suspect was later granted bail, a decision that caused deep distress among the victim’s relatives.

Alisa said the family is troubled by the fact that only one person has been charged, despite multiple attackers being involved. She added that members of the group have made threatening remarks, leaving her afraid to leave her home. She also expressed concern that some individuals involved are reportedly receiving treatment for mental illness, raising fears about unpredictable behaviour.

On January 4, 2026, political figures including Peerapan Salirathavipak and Chanatat Pathamaphuwadol attended a separate funeral service at the same temple. After the ceremony, the victim’s relatives approached them to request assistance.

Peerapan said he would closely monitor the investigation. He stated that the case appears to involve a group assault and urged police to conduct a thorough review of CCTV footage in the area. He said identifying all perpetrators and prosecuting them under the law was essential to restoring public confidence and delivering justice to the victim’s family. Source Khaosod.