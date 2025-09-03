PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

Thailand’s political stalemate deepened this morning as the Pheu Thai Party confirmed that a request has been submitted to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn for the dissolution of Parliament, a step that may lead to a snap election within months.

At 9am today, September 3, at Parliament, Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai’s secretary-general, revealed that a dramatic step was taken after the People’s Party (PP) pulled the rug from under them by refusing to join a minority government. Instead, PP has pledged its support to Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, to become Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.

“The situation is no longer feasible. The People’s Party will not join us, leaving the government with just over 130 votes. Where is the confidence in that? It is very difficult to move forward.”

Sorawong confirmed that acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai had already submitted the dissolution request. He added that Pheu Thai’s legal team was confident in its validity, despite criticism from opponents.

“Yes, the part under which I am responsible has been completed.”

When asked about objections that a caretaker prime minister cannot dissolve Parliament, Sorawong brushed off concerns.

“We are confident. The Pheu Thai Party’s legal team has a different opinion, and Phumtham has already taken action.”

The move has reignited fierce debate after the Council of State, the government’s legal adviser, reiterated just last week that only a sitting prime minister, not a caretaker, has the constitutional authority to dissolve the House.

Council secretary-general Pakorn Nilprapunt stressed the body’s position had not changed.

“In my personal view, it cannot be done. That’s what the textbooks say.”

He acknowledged that only the Constitutional Court can ultimately rule on the matter.

Pakorn urged caution, warning of potential legal consequences if the dissolution order is challenged.

“It is the government’s responsibility to weigh the legal and constitutional implications.”

Despite the warnings, Phumtham has argued that a caretaker administration retains the authority to act, given the current political stalemate, reported KhaoSod and Bangkok Post.

The PP, holding 143 seats, has emerged as the kingmaker following the court’s suspension of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister last week.

With Anutin now in pole position, Thailand faces a chaotic mix of legal battles, political manoeuvring, and the very real possibility of a return to the ballot box.