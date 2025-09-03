PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

Political showdown escalates as rival blocs battle for control after PP backs Anutin

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
135 2 minutes read
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger
Photo of Phumtham Wechayachai courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s political stalemate deepened this morning as the Pheu Thai Party confirmed that a request has been submitted to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn for the dissolution of Parliament, a step that may lead to a snap election within months.

At 9am today, September 3, at Parliament, Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai’s secretary-general, revealed that a dramatic step was taken after the People’s Party (PP) pulled the rug from under them by refusing to join a minority government. Instead, PP has pledged its support to Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, to become Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.

“The situation is no longer feasible. The People’s Party will not join us, leaving the government with just over 130 votes. Where is the confidence in that? It is very difficult to move forward.”

Sorawong confirmed that acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai had already submitted the dissolution request. He added that Pheu Thai’s legal team was confident in its validity, despite criticism from opponents.

“Yes, the part under which I am responsible has been completed.”

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | News by Thaiger
Photo of Sorawong Thienthong courtesy of KhaoSod

When asked about objections that a caretaker prime minister cannot dissolve Parliament, Sorawong brushed off concerns.

“We are confident. The Pheu Thai Party’s legal team has a different opinion, and Phumtham has already taken action.”

Related Articles

The move has reignited fierce debate after the Council of State, the government’s legal adviser, reiterated just last week that only a sitting prime minister, not a caretaker, has the constitutional authority to dissolve the House.

Council secretary-general Pakorn Nilprapunt stressed the body’s position had not changed.

“In my personal view, it cannot be done. That’s what the textbooks say.”

He acknowledged that only the Constitutional Court can ultimately rule on the matter.

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | News by Thaiger
Photo of Pakorn Nilprapunt courtesy of Thai PBS World

Pakorn urged caution, warning of potential legal consequences if the dissolution order is challenged.

“It is the government’s responsibility to weigh the legal and constitutional implications.”

Despite the warnings, Phumtham has argued that a caretaker administration retains the authority to act, given the current political stalemate, reported KhaoSod and Bangkok Post.

The PP, holding 143 seats, has emerged as the kingmaker following the court’s suspension of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister last week.

With Anutin now in pole position, Thailand faces a chaotic mix of legal battles, political manoeuvring, and the very real possibility of a return to the ballot box.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

42 minutes ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

47 minutes ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

1 hour ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

1 hour ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

2 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

2 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

2 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

2 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

2 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

2 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

3 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

3 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

3 hours ago
Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit | Thaiger Crime News

Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods

3 hours ago
PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

4 hours ago
Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot

19 hours ago
Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses

19 hours ago
Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT | Thaiger Bangkok News

Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT

20 hours ago
Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site

20 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit

21 hours ago
Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big

21 hours ago
Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
135 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.