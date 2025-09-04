Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

A woman’s body was discovered in a suitcase at a reservoir in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, weighed down with a 15-kilogramme dumbbell. The deceased’s identity and nationality remain unknown, and it’s estimated that she had been dead for at least five days.

Yesterday, September 3, at the Huai Yai Police Station meeting room, Deputy Provincial Police Commander Chon Buri, Chatree Suksiri, along with investigators from various police units, convened to discuss the initial findings of the case. The meeting lasted over an hour, focusing on evidence collection to solve the mystery. Preliminary examinations revealed bruises on the neck, chest, and nose of the deceased.

Additionally, fingerprints were found on the dumbbell used to weigh down the suitcase, and these have been collected for examination. The body will undergo further forensic analysis, including identity verification.

The reservoir, under the supervision of the Royal Thai Navy, is currently used by the Rowing Association of Thailand as a training ground for athletes preparing for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games. Access to the reservoir can be made via three routes, with the most challenging being through the forested dirt road from Highway 331.

The area where the body was found is close to the dam’s embankment, opposite the residence of the reservoir’s caretakers. However, the investigation faced difficulties due to heavy rains three days prior, which erased potential evidence.

A 22 year old Navy soldier, Phakthara Phanjam, who guards the reservoir, mentioned that while the area is off-limits for fishing, people occasionally trespass. He recounted seeing flashlight-like lights five days ago around 10pm, suspecting illegal fishing, reported KhaoSod.

Moreover, three days ago, unusual dog howling was heard from around 9pm throughout the night, which was an unprecedented occurrence until the body was found yesterday, September 3.