Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

Police investigate as mystery surrounds victim’s identity

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
69 1 minute read
Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman’s body was discovered in a suitcase at a reservoir in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, weighed down with a 15-kilogramme dumbbell. The deceased’s identity and nationality remain unknown, and it’s estimated that she had been dead for at least five days.

Yesterday, September 3, at the Huai Yai Police Station meeting room, Deputy Provincial Police Commander Chon Buri, Chatree Suksiri, along with investigators from various police units, convened to discuss the initial findings of the case. The meeting lasted over an hour, focusing on evidence collection to solve the mystery. Preliminary examinations revealed bruises on the neck, chest, and nose of the deceased.

Additionally, fingerprints were found on the dumbbell used to weigh down the suitcase, and these have been collected for examination. The body will undergo further forensic analysis, including identity verification.

The reservoir, under the supervision of the Royal Thai Navy, is currently used by the Rowing Association of Thailand as a training ground for athletes preparing for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games. Access to the reservoir can be made via three routes, with the most challenging being through the forested dirt road from Highway 331.

The area where the body was found is close to the dam’s embankment, opposite the residence of the reservoir’s caretakers. However, the investigation faced difficulties due to heavy rains three days prior, which erased potential evidence.

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 22 year old Navy soldier, Phakthara Phanjam, who guards the reservoir, mentioned that while the area is off-limits for fishing, people occasionally trespass. He recounted seeing flashlight-like lights five days ago around 10pm, suspecting illegal fishing, reported KhaoSod.

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Moreover, three days ago, unusual dog howling was heard from around 9pm throughout the night, which was an unprecedented occurrence until the body was found yesterday, September 3.

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Political showdown: Thailand&#8217;s House to vote on new PM tomorrow | Thaiger Politics News

Political showdown: Thailand’s House to vote on new PM tomorrow

28 seconds ago
Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

12 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok

29 minutes ago
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

16 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

16 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

17 hours ago
Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms

17 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

17 hours ago
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

18 hours ago
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

18 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

19 hours ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

19 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

19 hours ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

19 hours ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

19 hours ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

20 hours ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

20 hours ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

20 hours ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

20 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

20 hours ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

22 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

22 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

22 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

22 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

22 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.