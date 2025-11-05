PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

Leader eyes dissolution amid rising tension in Parliament

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 4:07 PM
133 1 minute read
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warned he may dissolve the House early if opposition parties push ahead with a censure debate driven by political motives.

Anutin said he would not stand for politically motivated attacks.

“If the censure debate is merely a political game and the government cannot counter it, the House will be dissolved.”

The prime minister said the dissolution would occur on January 31, 2026, one month ahead of the original schedule. Though he did not name his opponents, it is widely believed Anutin was referring to the Pheu Thai Party — the same party he left after Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted by the Constitutional Court.

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | News by Thaiger

Anutin’s departure from the Pheu Thai-led coalition stemmed from a dispute over the interior minister position, which had initially been promised to him during the coalition’s formation. The disagreement escalated, leading to his exit and eventual rise to the premiership in a new parliamentary vote.

Anutin explained that the early dissolution is not a threat but a strategic option to prevent “unnecessary political attacks” and to keep the government focused on serving the people. He added that such a move wouldn’t derail the political calendar, given it would only bring elections forward by a month.

Related Articles

The prime minister’s comments were made during a keynote speech at the Thailand’s Next Frontier: A National Economic Vision seminar held at Siam Paragon. There, Anutin unveiled his four-month Quick Win policy plan, aimed at stimulating the economy, reinforcing border security, and rehabilitating communities affected by recent clashes along the Cambodian border.

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | News by Thaiger

He reiterated that the planned House dissolution is in line with a deal made with the People’s Party, which backed his bid to become prime minister. The agreement included a commitment to return power to the public through an election by early 2026, according to The Nation.

When asked if he’s prepared for the next election, Anutin replied confidently, saying he had been ready since the day he withdrew the Bhumjaithai Party from the Pheu Thai coalition. He added that he’s urged his MPs to stay campaign-ready.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

2 minutes ago
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

30 minutes ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

57 minutes ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

1 hour ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

2 hours ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

2 hours ago
Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago
Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment

3 hours ago
Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes | Thaiger Phuket News

Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes

4 hours ago
Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs

5 hours ago
Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood | Thaiger Economy News

Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood

5 hours ago
Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031

6 hours ago
Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood

6 hours ago
British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant | Thaiger South Thailand News

British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant

7 hours ago
Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting

7 hours ago
Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach

7 hours ago
Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south

10 hours ago
Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout

18 hours ago
Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser

23 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village

23 hours ago
Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm

23 hours ago
Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident

24 hours ago
Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 4:07 PM
133 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.