PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warned he may dissolve the House early if opposition parties push ahead with a censure debate driven by political motives.

Anutin said he would not stand for politically motivated attacks.

“If the censure debate is merely a political game and the government cannot counter it, the House will be dissolved.”

The prime minister said the dissolution would occur on January 31, 2026, one month ahead of the original schedule. Though he did not name his opponents, it is widely believed Anutin was referring to the Pheu Thai Party — the same party he left after Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted by the Constitutional Court.

Anutin’s departure from the Pheu Thai-led coalition stemmed from a dispute over the interior minister position, which had initially been promised to him during the coalition’s formation. The disagreement escalated, leading to his exit and eventual rise to the premiership in a new parliamentary vote.

Anutin explained that the early dissolution is not a threat but a strategic option to prevent “unnecessary political attacks” and to keep the government focused on serving the people. He added that such a move wouldn’t derail the political calendar, given it would only bring elections forward by a month.

The prime minister’s comments were made during a keynote speech at the Thailand’s Next Frontier: A National Economic Vision seminar held at Siam Paragon. There, Anutin unveiled his four-month Quick Win policy plan, aimed at stimulating the economy, reinforcing border security, and rehabilitating communities affected by recent clashes along the Cambodian border.

He reiterated that the planned House dissolution is in line with a deal made with the People’s Party, which backed his bid to become prime minister. The agreement included a commitment to return power to the public through an election by early 2026, according to The Nation.

When asked if he’s prepared for the next election, Anutin replied confidently, saying he had been ready since the day he withdrew the Bhumjaithai Party from the Pheu Thai coalition. He added that he’s urged his MPs to stay campaign-ready.