Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension

The Bhumjaithai Party stated that the no-confidence debate motion against the government remains under consideration following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Ubon Ratchathani MP and party spokesperson Nan Boonthida Somchai reported on the party’s participation in the opposition whips meeting yesterday, July 2, after Bhumjaithai recently left the ruling coalition.

Nan explained that six Bhumjaithai MPs attended the meeting, where discussions focused on coordinating parliamentary activities such as live questions, motions, and legislative agendas. These discussions are scheduled for today, July 3, when the House reconvenes.

The potential no-confidence debate, under Article 151 of the constitution, was a key topic. Despite earlier announcements about the motion, the Constitutional Court’s recent suspension of Paetongtarn from her duties has altered the political climate. The suspension is linked to a leaked audio conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The opposition whip agreed that internal consultations within each party were necessary before deciding on proceeding with the censure motion. Legal questions persist, and parties are seeking advice from their legal teams.

The opposition People’s Party had previously shown little enthusiasm for the censure motion, noting that such debates are permitted only once a year and require thorough consideration. The opposition initiated the no-confidence motion in March, but questions arose about the feasibility of a new debate with the current House session.

Nan further mentioned that this week’s discussions focused on live questions and reports from various agencies, with more significant legislative issues, like the casino-entertainment complex bill, scheduled for next week.

When questioned about PP MP Parit Wacharasindhu’s remark on the Cabinet’s failure to withdraw the bill formally, Nan suggested caution.

She emphasised the need to hear from the bill’s original sponsor and noted that any decision would require a parliamentary vote. The bill is expected to be on the agenda next week, with internal party meetings underway in preparation, reported Bangkok Post.

Following Bhumjaithai’s exit from the coalition government, the casino-entertainment complex bill, backed by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, has been downgraded in urgency on the House agenda. It has been replaced by the political amnesty bill, which is anticipated to be equally contentious.