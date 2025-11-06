People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

Thailand’s opposition People’s Party has denied claims it used MP assistants’ salaries to fund memberships, calling the allegations politically motivated.

The allegations were raised by Klatham Party MP Phai Lik, who suggested such deductions could constitute money laundering. In response, People’s Party deputy leader Rangsiman Rome dismissed the claims as baseless and legally flawed.

“Diverting salaries to pay for party membership is both illegal and against our party’s rules. We are open to scrutiny from any independent agency, and we have nothing to worry about.”

He added that if any wrongdoing is found, the party is prepared to take legal action.

Under Thai law, MPs can hire up to three assistants, whose salaries are paid via public funds. These salaries are negotiable but are typically in line with entry-level office jobs. Meanwhile, the People’s Party charges just 50 baht per year for membership or 350 to 500 baht for lifetime registration.

Phai claimed that a former assistant admitted to handing back most of his post-tax salary and was also told to pay 2,000 baht toward the membership fees of others. He also alleged that one People’s Party MP appointed a high school student as an assistant, despite regulations requiring at least five years of political experience for the role.

Rangsiman hit back, arguing that Phai misunderstood the definition of money laundering, which involves illegal funds, not salaries disbursed by the state.

He also addressed Klatham’s claimed rise in popularity, questioning how a party with only 26 seats in the House had managed to top the member count, reported Bangkok Post.

According to the Election Commission, Klatham currently claims 181,551 paid members, followed by the People’s Party with 107,245, and Palang Pracharath with 72,097.

Rangsiman credited his party’s credibility to a four-step verification process for new members, involving photo ID, one-time password checks, and random audits.

“All complaints are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

Phai attributed Klatham’s surge in membership to active grassroots campaigning in provinces like Kamphaeng Phet and Phayao, the latter being the hometown of Thamanat Prompow, the party’s de facto leader.